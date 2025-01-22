Omai plans for 2025 expansion with updated PEA, integrating other mining pit

Kaieteur News- Canadian mining company Omai Gold Mines last week launched its 2025 drilling program, building on the success of its 2024 exploration efforts at one of its mining deposits in Guyana.

Omai holds a 100% interest in the gold project, which encompasses two gold deposits: the shear-hosted Wenot Deposit and the adjacent intrusive-hosted Gilt Creek Deposit. In 2024, the company unveiled an enhanced Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for its gold project located in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) Guyana and has plans to update its 2 million ounces gold estimate this year.

In a January 21, 2025 update, the company said that the 2025 program is expected to continue until March. Omai said that it aims to deliver an updated MRE by the second quarter of the year and a revised Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) by the third quarter of 2025.

The company’s 2024 drilling program achieved record-breaking results, including an exceptional intercept of 4.48 g/t gold over 57.0m in hole 24ODD-092 – which is the best in Omai’s history.

Elaine Ellingham, President & Chief Executive Officer (CEO), said, “Wenot continues to deliver very strong drill results and in particular we are encouraged by the continuity of mineralization and increasing grades with very impressive widths at depth. We believe these will support our goal of further expanding the Wenot resource.”

“In addition to our goal of expanding the proposed Wenot open pit in this upcoming PEA, we are also working to include the second deposit at Omai, the Gilt Creek intrusion-hosted deposit that could significantly expand the mine plan. The Gilt Creek deposit would be an underground mining scenario with this deposit starting at a depth of only 300m below surface. The Company’s first drill hole into Gilt Creek was completed in December (1,148m), and assay results are expected in a few weeks,” Ellingham added.

Currently, there are several other Canadian mining companies involved in Guyana’s mining industry, particularly gold mining. Reunion Gold now G Mining Ventures, newly-formed Canadian mining company Greenheart Gold Corporation and G2 Goldfields Inc. are in the exploration and development phase, they are expected to start gold production by the end of 2026 or 2027.

