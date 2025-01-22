Latest update January 22nd, 2025 2:44 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Omai plans for 2025 expansion with updated PEA, integrating other mining pit

Jan 22, 2025 News

Kaieteur News- Canadian mining company Omai Gold Mines last week launched its 2025 drilling program, building on the success of its 2024 exploration efforts at one of its mining deposits in Guyana.

Omai holds a 100% interest in the gold project, which encompasses two gold deposits: the shear-hosted Wenot Deposit and the adjacent intrusive-hosted Gilt Creek Deposit. In 2024, the company unveiled an enhanced Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for its gold project located in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) Guyana and has plans to update its 2 million ounces gold estimate this year.

Omai plans for 2025 expansion with updated PEA, integrating other mining pit

Omai plans for 2025 expansion with updated PEA, integrating other mining pit

In a January 21, 2025 update, the company said that the 2025 program is expected to continue until March. Omai said that it aims to deliver an updated MRE by the second quarter of the year and a revised Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) by the third quarter of 2025.

The company’s 2024 drilling program achieved record-breaking results, including an exceptional intercept of 4.48 g/t gold over 57.0m in hole 24ODD-092 – which is the best in Omai’s history.

Elaine Ellingham, President & Chief Executive Officer (CEO), said, “Wenot continues to deliver very strong drill results and in particular we are encouraged by the continuity of mineralization and increasing grades with very impressive widths at depth. We believe these will support our goal of further expanding the Wenot resource.”

“In addition to our goal of expanding the proposed Wenot open pit in this upcoming PEA, we are also working to include the second deposit at Omai, the Gilt Creek intrusion-hosted deposit that could significantly expand the mine plan. The Gilt Creek deposit would be an underground mining scenario with this deposit starting at a depth of only 300m below surface. The Company’s first drill hole into Gilt Creek was completed in December (1,148m), and assay results are expected in a few weeks,” Ellingham added.

Currently, there are several other Canadian mining companies involved in Guyana’s mining industry, particularly gold mining. Reunion Gold now G Mining Ventures, newly-formed Canadian mining company Greenheart Gold Corporation and G2 Goldfields Inc. are in the exploration and development phase, they are expected to start gold production by the end of 2026 or 2027.

(Omai plans for 2025 expansion with updated PEA, integrating other mining pit)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | January, 21st, 2025

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

COME MAKE YOUR CASE: CWI president Shallow urges BCA, GCB to use special meeting to voice concerns as decision on governance reform inevitable

COME MAKE YOUR CASE: CWI president Shallow urges BCA, GCB to use...

Jan 22, 2025

SportsMax – Cricket West Indies (CWI) president Dr. Kishore Shallow has emphasized that a special meeting scheduled for next month represents a critical opportunity for the Barbados Cricket...
Read More
CANOC President calls for Caribbean boxing officials to ‘take action’

CANOC President calls for Caribbean boxing...

Jan 22, 2025

New West Cricket Club of Canada to tour Guyana for three matches

New West Cricket Club of Canada to tour Guyana...

Jan 22, 2025

Chung cops Gold as National Indoor Recurve Archery Open 

Chung cops Gold as National Indoor Recurve...

Jan 22, 2025

Guyana Junior hockey teams to contest PAHF Jr Challenge in Barbados

Guyana Junior hockey teams to contest PAHF Jr...

Jan 22, 2025

Play in the BCB/Dr Amarnauth Dukhi U15 One-Day two innings Inter club competition continues

Play in the BCB/Dr Amarnauth Dukhi U15 One-Day...

Jan 22, 2025

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]