(Ex-cop in court for allegedly defrauding persons by pretending to have Housing Ministry connections)

Kaieteur News- A 39-year-old taxi driver and former member of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) is currently in police custody after multiple reports were made against him for allegedly defrauding individuals.

David Singh, a resident of Lot 1246 Eccles New Scheme, East Bank Demerara, is accused of fraudulently claiming to have connections with the Ministry of Housing and promising to secure house lots for victims in exchange for money. According to police, “Singh’s alleged modus operandi involved obtaining money under false pretence by purporting that he could acquire house lots for his victims from the Ministry of Housing.”

People have also alleged that Singh used the names of ministry officials and even police officers during his scams to intimidate and manipulate his victims. Singh is no stranger to the law. He currently faces two similar charges before the courts, with new allegations emerging that he allegedly defrauded additional individuals. The GPF is urging any other victims who may have been defrauded by Singh to come forward and report the incidents at the Brickdam Police Station.

In response to the arrest, persons on social media, particularly those familiar with Singh, have expressed their frustrations. Sohab Ahmad Gafoor commented on the police’s Facebook post, saying, “He rob people, he whole life since he was police, took money to do drivers licences and robbed them, bullying people on the road for money. Low life, time reach up with him, put him away for a long time.”

Another Facebook user, Colin Gill, added, “Boi, you not gonna done with this ting.”

The investigation into Singh’s alleged fraudulent activities is ongoing as authorities continue to encourage any additional victims to step forward.

