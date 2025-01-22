CANOC President calls for Caribbean boxing officials to ‘take action’

…as boxing faces removal from 2028 Olympics

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur sports – The fate of boxing as an Olympic sport is hanging in the balance, with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) signalling its intent to exclude the sport from the 2028 Los Angeles Games, as the potential removal stems from a series of controversies and governance issues surrounding the sport’s global administration.

For the Caribbean, a region with a rich history of Olympic success in boxing, Keith Joseph, president of the Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC), believes this presents both a challenge and an opportunity to unite and make its voice heard.

He called on amateur boxing’s officials and administrators in the Caribbean to “wake up” and “take action.”

Boxing has long been a staple of the Olympic Games, however, the sport’s governing body, the International Boxing Association (IBA), has faced allegations of corruption, mismanagement, and questionable officiating.

These issues prompted the IOC to step in, stripping the IBA of its recognition and taking over the administration of boxing at the 2020 Tokyo Games and 2024 Paris Games.

The IOC’s dissatisfaction culminated in its announcement that boxing could be excluded from the 2028 Games unless significant reforms are undertaken.

In response, a new organization, World Boxing, has emerged, seeking to replace the IBA as the globally recognised governing body for the sport.

World Boxing’s goal is to gain IOC recognition and secure boxing’s place in Los Angeles. Despite this, the Caribbean has remained largely silent on the matter, with many national federations adopting a wait-and-see approach with some officials arguing that the region’s passive stance risks side-lining the Caribbean from critical decisions about the sport’s future.

The Caribbean’s contributions to Olympic boxing are remarkable, with several athletes achieving historic success on the world stage.

These medallists include: Lennox Lewis (Jamaica/Canada) – Gold medallist in the super heavyweight division at the 1988 Seoul Olympics (competed for Canada but born in Jamaica).

Howard Davis Jr. (USA, Caribbean roots) – Gold medallist in the lightweight division at the 1976 Montreal Olympics, with deep familial ties to the Caribbean.

Michael Paris – Bronze medallist in the bantamweight division at the 1980 Olympics in Moscow. Paris is also holds Guyana’s only Olympic medal.

Felix Savón (Cuba) – A three-time gold medallist (1992 Barcelona, 1996 Atlanta, 2000 Sydney) in the heavyweight division, cementing his place as one of the sport’s all-time greats.

Teófilo Stevenson (Cuba) – Another Cuban legend, Stevenson won three consecutive gold medals (1972 Munich, 1976 Montreal, 1980 Moscow) in the heavyweight division.

Roberto Balado (Cuba) – Gold medallist in the super heavyweight division at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

Joel Casamayor (Cuba) – Gold medallist in the bantamweight division at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

Ariel Hernández (Cuba) – Two-time gold medallist in the middleweight division (1992 Barcelona, 1996 Atlanta).

These athletes have not only brought pride to the Caribbean but also highlighted the region’s potential to compete and excel on the global stage.

According to the CANOC president, the Caribbean’s boxing federations have historically faced challenges due to their smaller size and limited resources, often overshadowed by wealthier nations with greater influence.

He stated that this has restricted the region’s opportunities to qualify for major competitions, including the Olympics.

The closure of the Caribbean Boxing Association, Joseph believes, further compounded these difficulties, leaving member nations without a unified platform to advocate for their interests.

He added, that now, more than ever, Caribbean boxing federations must come together to address the ongoing crisis. Collaborative efforts are essential to ensure that the region’s voice is heard in shaping the future of the sport. Silence is no longer an option, especially when decisions being made today will impact generations of athletes to come.

As multisport games’ organizers and international bodies navigate the complexities of boxing’s governance, the Caribbean must seize this moment to rally its resources and assert its influence.

National boxing associations, Joseph said, should engage in dialogue, form alliances, and participate actively in global discussions about the sport’s future.

The exclusion of boxing from the Olympics would not only be a loss for the sport but also a missed opportunity for the Caribbean to showcase its talent and resilience.

It is imperative, according to Joseph, that the region’s leaders act decisively, ensuring that boxing remains a cornerstone of the Olympic movement and that the Caribbean continues to produce champions who inspire the world.