Slingerz FC wants Shabazz

Kaieteur Sports- Slingerz FC is making a bold attempt to recruit veteran Caribbean coach Jamaal Shabazz. Shabazz a former head coach for Trinidad & Tobago Men and Women’s Programme, also coached St. Lucia, Monsterrat and most recently completed his fourth stint as Guyana National Team Coach.

Speaking on the prospect of signing Shabazz, Slingerz owner Javed Ali stated. “Slingerz have a huge ambition to become competitive in the Caribbean and get into Concacaf. “We firmly believe that Jamaal Shabazz can play a major role in us achieving that. “His experience, dedication and commitment speak for itself. While the overall leadership he brings is worth the pursuit.

Ali revealed that Shabazz has a long-standing relationship both with himself and the club. “When we formed Slingerz, Kashif Muhammad suggested that I seek the advice of Jamaal Shabazz because of the type of investment we wanted to make in football.

“From the inception he shared his knowledge and expertise to help the club. We at Slingerz consider him family.”

This media understands that two Caribbean countries are also pursuing Shabazz to be their national team coach, so why would the renowned Caribbean Coach choose a club team in Guyana?

Ali stated, “Our offer is very competitive, and we know Shabazz has a genuine love for Guyana and wants to see Guyana’s football elevated. We’ve been in deep dialogue with Coach Shabazz and while he has not yet signed, we believe the Guyanese heart in him will work in Slingerz’s favour.”

Slingerz returned to topflight football after an almost nine-year hiatus. The West Dem outfit finished second in the GFF Elite League to eventual winners the Guyana Defence Force.

They have the biggest fan base in Guyana’s football with a squad that includes nine Guyana National team players.

