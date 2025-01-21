Powerlifting Federation commends Government for unprecedented investment

Kaieteur Sports- The members and executive committee of the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) is lauding the Government of Guyana for the unprecedented investment in the development of sports. A historic allocation of 8 billion dollars for sports in the 2025 national budget.

The continued show of confidence and investment in the sector, represents a strategic push to present Guyana as sports and tourism destination, a move which will create tremendous development opportunities for the sector.

GAPLF President Franklin Wilson stated that since ascending to the leadership of the sport, it has been benefitting from unwavering support from the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport and the National Sports Commission.

“As a Federation we are more than elated to see the continued investment in the sport sector which will further advance not only our sport but all other sports in Guyana. We have seen what deliberate and consistent investment brings in terms of results. The nations athletes have responded with a record 500 plus medals at the regional and international levels and powerlifting has contributed to this as our strongmen and women have medaled at six world championships and two South American championships in the past two years.

We intend to continue this level of consistency and will be pursuing even bigger initiatives that would need the full support of the Ministry and the NSC.”

Wilson informed that the athletes will be engaged in the coming weeks to hear from them how the Federation can further leverage support from the Ministry for the continued advancement and development of powerlifting.

