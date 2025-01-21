(Mainstay Goldstar FC secures promotion to Elite League Season 7)

Latest update January 21st, 2025 5:15 AM
Jan 21, 2025 Sports
Kaieteur Sports- Mainstay Goldstar FC has officially earned its place in Season 7 of the Elite League following a 1-0 victory over Mahaica Determinators FC in the Qualification Play-Off Finals held at the National Training Centre, Providence.
The lone goal of the match came early, with #17 Rayeon John finding the back of the net in the 7th minute. This decisive strike not only secured the win but also propelled Mainstay Goldstar FC into the ranks of Guyana’s most elite football competition.
While Mainstay celebrates its promotion, the journey is not yet over for Mahaica Determinators FC. They will face Ann’s Grove FC, the ninth-place finisher of Elite League Season 6, in a critical match scheduled for Wednesday, January 22.
The stakes are high: if Mahaica Determinators FC triumphs, they will claim a spot in Season 7, relegating Ann’s Grove FC to the lower division. However, a loss would mean Ann’s Grove retains its position in Season 7 of the Elite League.
The Guyana Football Federation congratulates Mainstay Goldstar FC on this remarkable achievement and looks forward to seeing their continued growth and competitiveness in Season 7.
Fans can anticipate an intense showdown between Mahaica Determinators and Ann’s Grove FC as the final spot for the new season hangs in the balance.
