Govt. to upgrade six hinterland distribution networks – Finance Minister

…as Energy sector gets $88B in 2025 budget

Kaieteur News- Six hinterland distribution networks will be upgraded, Minister of Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, disclosed during his reading of the 2025 National Budget on Friday in the National Assembly.

Some $88 billion has been allocated in 2025 for the energy sector.

With the allocation, Dr. Singh said “completion of the solar farms in Berbice, Essequibo and Leguan, as well as the distribution networks at Ituni, Kumaka and Kwakwani…(and the) upgrade of distribution networks at Mabaruma, Matthews Ridge and Port Kaituma” will be on the way.

The Finance Minister said too that there will be significant upgrades to the Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL Inc) since there is need to have “the capacity to evacuate the power of the GtE (Gas-to-Energy) and deliver it to consumers throughout the grid…Key elements include construction of 155 km of double-circuit transmission lines, 214 km of 69 kilovolt (kV) transmission lines, and 343 km of distribution lines in Regions 3, 4, 5, and 6, as well as the construction and upgrade of several 69 kV substations.”

He reminded the National Assembly that last year works advanced on an additional 18.6 MW of new solar generation capacity in Berbice, Essequibo and Leguan, while works also progressed on the upgrade of primary distribution networks at Ituni, Kumaka and Kwakwani.

“In 2025, the following will be undertaken to expand our renewable energy initiatives: Operationalisation of the Kato and Kumu hydropower plants… [There will also be] commencement of the construction of a 15 MW solar farm at Linden. Upgrade of distribution networks at Mabaruma, Matthews Ridge and Port Kaituma,” the minister said.

The Minister also highlighted that a 450-kilowatt peak wind farm will be developed at Leguan, which is expected to generate approximately 620 MWh annually, and an additional 7,230 solar panels will be distributed to hinterland communities.

<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<

Key Focus: Six distributions networks to be upgraded, completed as Energy sector gets $88B in 2025 budget-Finance Minister

Lede: Six hinterland distribution networks will be upgraded, Minister of Finance Dr. Ashni Singh disclosed during his reading of the 2025 national budget on Friday in the National Assembly.

(Govt. to upgrade six hinterland distribution networks – Finance Minister)