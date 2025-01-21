Gov’t spent $46.8 million for two water supply systems in Reg. 10

Kaieteur News- The Government of Guyana, through the Ministry of Housing and Water, on Saturday, commissioned two water supply systems in New Found Out and Falmouth, Region Ten, at the total cost of $46.8million.

The water supply system at New Found Out was executed at the cost of $24.3 million, benefitting 35 households, while at Falmouth; the water supply system cost $22.5 million and reportedly benefitted over 400 residents.

A press statement from the Ministry said that the water systems were instilled by the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI). “The initiative is a significant step toward improving the quality of life for residents who previously depended on water from the river and rainwater harvesting for their daily needs.”

During the commissioning ceremony, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, highlighted the government’s commitment to ensuring equal access to essential services for all citizens. He said, “Everybody must be able to benefit equally from the services that our government is delivering.”

The works undertaken at the New Found Out Water Supply System include: drilling of a potable water well to a depth of 100 meters; installation of 400 lengths of 50mm pipelines from the well throughout the community and 200 lengths of 19mm polyvinyl chloride (PVC ) pipelines from the well to the distribution network; installation of 30 service connections to residents and three standpipes at the waterfront for the persons passing on the river front; installation of PVC pipe fittings such as bends, tees, and ball valves (fittings sizes 3/4” to 2”) for interconnection to well site and water system; construction of 20’ x 25’ perimeter chain link fences around the well site and the installation of solar and solar frames for photovoltaic panels.

The Scope of Works for the Falmouth Water Supply System includes: drilling of a 100-meter potable water well; installation of 300 lengths of 50mm pipelines and 170 lengths of ¾” pipes for service connections; installation of 55 service connections inclusive of standpipes; installation of PVC pipe fittings (sizes ¾” to 2”) for interconnection to the well site and water system; construction of a 20’ x 25’ chain-link fence around the well site; and installation of solar panels and frames to power the system.

Meanwhile, the Ministry said that since 2020, water access in hinterland and riverine areas has significantly improved, rising from below 50 per cent to over 90 per cent to date. Croal explained that this is due to the drilling of over 120 wells in the past four years.

Additionally, another 60 wells are expected to be drilled in 2025, with GWI’s hinterland budget recently announced as $2.2 billion.

