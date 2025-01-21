(Duo wanted for fraud)

Latest update January 21st, 2025 5:15 AM
Jan 21, 2025 News
Kaieteur News- The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Monday issued Wanted bulletins for two men accused of committing fraud on December 9, 2024.
The wanted men have been identified as 32-year-old Jeremy Dundas and 31-year-old Alejandro David. Police reported that Dundas’ last known address is Lot 369 Block ‘X’, West Coast Demerara, and David’s is Lot 6 ‘D’ Station Street, Kitty, Georgetown.
If anyone sees or has information about the whereabouts of Dundas and David, contact the Police on 225-6940, 225-8196, 225-2317, 225-8196, 227-1149, or the nearest police station.
