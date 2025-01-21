Latest update January 21st, 2025 5:15 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Duo wanted for fraud

Jan 21, 2025 News

Alejandro David

Kaieteur News- The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Monday issued Wanted bulletins for two men accused of committing fraud on December 9, 2024.

Jeremy Dundas

The wanted men have been identified as 32-year-old Jeremy Dundas and 31-year-old Alejandro David. Police reported that Dundas’ last known address is Lot 369 Block ‘X’, West Coast Demerara, and David’s is Lot 6 ‘D’ Station Street, Kitty, Georgetown.

If anyone sees or has information about the whereabouts of Dundas and David, contact the Police on 225-6940, 225-8196, 225-2317, 225-8196, 227-1149, or the nearest police station.

(Duo wanted for fraud)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | January, 21st, 2025

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Mainstay Goldstar FC secures promotion to Elite League Season 7

Mainstay Goldstar FC secures promotion to Elite League Season 7

Jan 21, 2025

Kaieteur Sports- Mainstay Goldstar FC has officially earned its place in Season 7 of the Elite League following a 1-0 victory over Mahaica Determinators FC in the Qualification Play-Off Finals held...
Read More
Matthews’ all-round brilliance powers Windies to nine-wicket hammering of Bangladesh

Matthews’ all-round brilliance powers Windies...

Jan 21, 2025

Slingerz FC wants Shabazz

Slingerz FC wants Shabazz

Jan 21, 2025

Stepton Barton, ‘Superman’ Lewis, Pompey, Roger among the gold’s

Stepton Barton, ‘Superman’ Lewis,...

Jan 21, 2025

Powerlifting Federation commends Government for unprecedented investment  

Powerlifting Federation commends Government for...

Jan 21, 2025

Statistician Charwayne Walker expresses appreciation for former footballer Birdette Marshall

Statistician Charwayne Walker expresses...

Jan 21, 2025

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]