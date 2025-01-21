30 firms bid to supply Health Ministry with stationery supplies

Kaieteur News– The Ministry of Health is seeking firms to supply a quantity of stationery supplies. This was revealed at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) during the recent opening of bids.

It was revealed that 30 companies have applied for the contract. Notably, the Ministry went out to tender seeking the supply and delivery of Field Materials for its programmes.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Central Housing & Planning Authority

Procurement of Electrical Line Hardware Materials Lots 1-5.

(30 firms bid to supply Health Ministry with stationery supplies)