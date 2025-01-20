Latest update January 20th, 2025 3:42 AM
Jan 20, 2025 News
Kaieteur News- Police have detained two men following the discovery of a firearm during an operation in Tucville, Georgetown Saturday night.
Around 11:00 hours on Saturday police officers, acting on information, conducted a mobile patrol in the area between Perry and Samaan Streets. Upon arrival, they heard two explosions, which sounded like gunshots and observed three men running east along the street.
The ranks gave chase and apprehended one of the individuals, identified as 31-year-old vendor Darwin Bennons of Meadowbrook Housing Scheme. Police said Bennons was found with a Sig Sauer 9mm pistol in his possession. The magazine of the weapon contained no ammunition. When questioned, Bennons admitted he did not possess a firearm license, and was subsequently arrested, cautioned, and informed of the offence.
During a search of the area, police arrested an 18-year-old labourer also of Meadowbrook. The police officers conducted searches at their residences but nothing illegal was found. Both suspects were taken to the East La Penitence Police Station, where the firearm was processed. Investigators dusted the weapon for fingerprints but reportedly found none. It was then marked, sealed in a transparent evidence bag and lodged to be sent for ballistic analysis. The suspects remain in custody as investigations continue.
(Two men in custody over firearm found in Tucville)
