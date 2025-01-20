The shortest Test match to produce a result in Pakistan

(Cricinfo) – 1064 – Balls bowled across the four innings in Multan, the fewest in a men’s Test match hosted by Pakistan to produce a result. The previous shortest completed Test in Pakistan was also played between Pakistan and West Indies, in 1990 in Faisalabad, lasting 1080 balls.

647 – Total runs aggregated by Pakistan and West Indies in Multan. This is the third-lowest aggregate for a men’s Test in Asia, where all 40 wickets fell. These 647 are also the fourth-fewest in a men’s Test since 1980, where all 40 wickets fell.

371 – Balls faced by West Indies across two innings in Multan – by far the fewest they have faced in a Test match (where they lost all 20 wickets). The previous fewest was 450 balls against England in the 2000 Leeds Test.

These are the fewest balls Pakistan needed to take 20 wickets in a men’s Test. The previous fewest was 494 balls in the 2001 Multan Test against Bangladesh.

These are also the fifth-fewest balls any team has batted in a men’s Test since 1910 (where all 20 wickets were lost) and the ninth-fewest overall.

3 – Test matches where Pakistan’s spinners took all 20 wickets in this home season. There have been only two instances before the 2024-25 season where Pakistan’s spinners claimed all 20 wickets in a men’s Test – against West Indies in Faisalabad in 1980, and England in Lahore in 1987.

34 – Total wickets between the spin bowlers in the Multan Test. These are the most wickets for spinners in a Test match in Pakistan, surpassing the 32 wickets by Pakistan and England in last year’s Multan Test.

7 for 32 – Jomel Warrican’s bowling figures in Pakistan’s second innings are the best by a visiting spinner in men’s Tests in Pakistan. Ravi Ratnayeke and Kapil Dev are the only visiting players in Pakistan with better figures than Warrican – both claimed eight-wicket hauls.

Warrican is also only the fifth visiting bowler to bag a ten-wicket match haul in Pakistan and the first from the West Indies.

19 – Wickets that fell on the second day in Multan, the most in a single day’s play in a Test match in Pakistan. The previous highest was 18 wickets on the second day of the 2003 Pakistan-Bangladesh Test, also hosted by Multan.

As many as 17 wickets fell on the third day, including 12 in the two-and-a-half-hour opening session. These 12 wickets are the joint-most to fall in a session in men’s Tests since 2010, alongside the 12 in the pre-lunch session on day three in the 2022 Galle Test between Sri Lanka and Australia.

1 – West Indies’ first innings was the first instance in men’s Tests where the batters at Nos. 9, 10 and 11 produced the top three innings scores: Warrican (31* at No. 10), Jayden Seales (22 at No. 11), and Gudakesh Motie (19 at No. 9).

Only twice before, the Nos. 10 and 11 were the top scorers in a men’s Test innings – Australia’s Tom Garrett and Edwin Evans against England in 1885 and England’s Jack Leach and Saqib Mahmood against West Indies in 2022.

