Taxi driver, welder in custody over gun, ammo  possession

Jan 20, 2025

Kaieteur News- A taxi driver and a welder have been arrested in connection with an illegal firearm and ammunition recovered, during a police operation at Crabwood Creek, Corentyne Berbice, on Saturday.

Those in custody are: 37-year-old taxi driver Ronald Raghunandan, of Lot 61 Crabwood Creek, and 25-year-old welder Niranjan Romel Siriram, of Lot 163 Albert Street, #79 Village, Corentyne. According to the police, the operation was conducted between 10:00 and 11:000 hours on Saturday morning. It involved ranks from the Fields and Covert Operations Section, supported by a detective sergeant from the #51 Police Station in Corentyne, Berbice.

The firearm and cash that were seized

During the operation, police intercepted Raghunandan while driving motor car HD 5184. Upon noticing the officers, Raghunandan fled, discarding a black object into nearby bushes. The item was retrieved and identified as a 9mm pistol with seven .32 caliber rounds of ammunition.   When questioned, Raghunandan claimed, “Julie sent me a picture of the gun, and I went to Mohan Supermarket and picked it up from a man.”

Further investigations led to the arrest of Siriram, who disclosed that he had been contacted by Mohan, the son of the supermarket owner, and asked to collect a package. He told the police that upon arrival at the supermarket he was handed a box by a man on a motorcycle, which he subsequently gave to Raghunandan. Police recovered the firearm and ammunition, along with $59,950 in cash found on Siriram. Additionally, expired currency from Suriname, Brazil, and the Cayman Islands were confiscated.   Both suspects are currently in custody as police continue efforts to locate Mohan, Julie, and the man on the motorcycle. Investigations remain ongoing.

