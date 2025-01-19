‘From Whence We Came – the Chinese Experience’ pays tribute to the Guyana’s earliest settlers

By: Christal Yong

Kaieteur News- The National Cultural Centre came alive with excitement and interest as the much-anticipated skit, ‘From Whence We Came – the Chinese Experience,’ took centre stage on January 11, 2025.

This powerful performance not only commemorated the 172nd anniversary of the Chinese arrival in Guyana, but also offered a captivating journey through time, exploring the history of Chinese immigrants who first set foot on these shores in the 1800s.

Last Sunday, The Waterfalls joined members of the audience at the National Cultural Centre as they were transported into the past, to learn of the reasons the Chinese chose to come to Guyana as indentured workers and the immense challenges the earliest settlers from this group faced.

From the long and treacherous journey across the seas to their struggles on the sugar plantations, the skit brought to life the resilience and perseverance that helped shape the Chinese community in Guyana.

The skit, the culmination of six months of hard work and dedication, explored the challenges and triumphs the Chinese people faced, highlighting the resilience that helped them overcome adversity. The performance also served as a vivid reminder of the important role this group played in building the nation, inviting the audience to reflect on the sacrifices made and the cultural richness of the Chinese people.

Through drama, the audience was able to gain a deeper understanding of those struggles and the contributions that this ethnic group made to Guyana’s development.

A historical journey revisited

The story of the Chinese in Guyana dates back to 1851, when there was a growing need for workers on the sugar estates. At the time, bringing workers from China was expensive, but with the suspension of Indian immigration, planters began looking to China as a source of labour.

The first group of Chinese immigrants arrived in 1853 after a harrowing 177-day voyage from China aboard the Lord Elgin. Tragically, many of the passengers died during the journey due to poor conditions. Despite the hardships, the Chinese immigrants were known for their resilience and hard work on the sugar estates. Their journey continued with more ships arriving over the years, and the community gradually grew. Families were formed, and their descendants became an integral part of Guyana’s cultural fabric.

The skit served as a poignant reminder of these historical events, with actors bringing the past to life and helping the audience understand the Chinese community’s significant role in shaping modern Guyana.

A play to remember: GEMS Theatre’s vision

While the skit was an educational tribute, it was also a preview of a larger, more detailed production set to debut in 2025. The full-length play, “The Chinese Experience”, promises to be a monumental historical drama that traces the journey of the Chinese community in British Guiana from their arrival to the present day. The play is based on extensive research by Scott Ting-A-Kee, with an adaptation by acclaimed playwright Harold Bascom, who is known for his impactful work in Guyana’s theatre scene.

The production is directed by Ayanna Waddell, a graduate of the National School of Theatre Arts and Drama, with stage management by Esther Hamer. Waddell and Hamer, both talented artists in their own right, worked tirelessly to bring this historical story to the stage. The cast features a diverse group of talented actors portraying key figures from the Chinese experience in Guyana, including Mark Kazim, May Ann Chung, Miriam Lam, David Hackett, Nathaniel Powers, Dwayne Hackett, and others.

Together, they bring the stories of Chinese immigrants to life in a powerful and educational way.

The production was staged by GEMS Theatre Productions, led by producer and creator Gem Madhoo-Nascimento. This play is part of a six-production historical series set to run from 2025 to 2026. The concept for the production was conceived over 12 years ago in collaboration with Marjorie Ting-A-Kee Kirkpatrick, and the play is dedicated to her memory.

The Chinese Experience is being presented in collaboration with the Chinese Embassy and the Chinese Business Association, ensuring that the play remains an authentic and heartfelt tribute to the Chinese community.

The Chinese Experience production is more than just a play it’s a way to honour the past while educating future generations. The performance at the National Cultural Centre was a reminder of the importance of remembering history and sharing those stories with the younger generations. The Chinese immigrants who arrived in Guyana faced immense challenges, but their strength and perseverance helped build the country into what it is today.

For the people of Guyana, especially younger audiences, the skit serve as a way to connect with the past and understand the diverse cultural heritage that makes the country unique. As the story of the Chinese experience continues to be shared through performances like these, the legacy of those early immigrants will live on, ensuring their contributions to Guyana’s history are never forgotten.

As the curtains closed on the event, it was noted that the skit is not just a performance it was a tribute to resilience and history that shaped both the present and the future. With GEMS Theatre’s dedication and the collaboration of numerous talented individuals, the Chinese Experience continues to highlight the importance of honouring the past and preserving the stories that defines us. (Source: Guyana News and Information)

