Bandits zip-tie goldsmith after snatching customer’s $7M gold chain and band

Kaieteur News-Two men armed with a gun on Saturday zip-tied a goldsmith after they entered his shop at Peter’s Hall, East Bank Demerara (EBD) and robbed him of his 12-karat gold chain and pendant along with a 12-karat gold band he was making for a customer.

The total weight of the stolen jewellery is 700 penny-weight. The robbery reportedly took place around 17:00hrs.

Police said that the goldsmith was in his shop working on the customer’s gold jewellery to give it to them later in the evening when the bandits attacked.

“One of the suspects”, according to the police, tied the victim’s hands and foot with zip-ties and placed him under the table before stealing the jewellery.

They then escaped in a white car.

Investigations are ongoing.

(Bandits zip-tie goldsmith after snatching customer’s $7M gold chain and band)