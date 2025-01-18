Response to “Value of Money” (01/16/2025) on Government Funding for the University of Guyana

After reading the letter titled “Value of Money” (01/16/2025) regarding the Government of Guyana’s funding for the University of Guyana (UG), I feel compelled to comment on the significance of education in light of the government’s educational policies and funding.

Firstly, under the leadership of Dr. Irfaan Ali, this government has prioritized education, emphasizing equitable access to quality education for all citizens. This commitment includes removing barriers to education, particularly the high costs associated with tertiary education. Accessibility remains a challenge, especially for many Indigenous communities. To address this, initiatives like the GOAL programme and the expansion of online offerings have been implemented.

Supporting UG is a national development priority. With the rapid economic growth across the country, there is an urgent need to train and retrain Guyanese to seize emerging opportunities. The government recognizes that education enhances the skills and knowledge of the workforce, leading to higher productivity. A well-educated workforce can perform complex tasks and adapt to new technologies, which is essential in today’s fast-paced economy. UG plays a crucial role in this process as an institution contributing to nation-building.

The author of the letter criticized the Minister of Education’s comments regarding additional funding for UG. However, it seems there was a misunderstanding of the Minister’s point. The government values UG’s role in nation-building and aims to ensure that all Guyanese have access to the university, regardless of race, gender, or ethnicity. The elimination of fees was a strategic move to make education more accessible. This is possibly one of the most important education decisions taken by the Government to bring education to all. Notably, many institutions worldwide operate without charging fees. In some cases, scholarships even lead to refunds for students, helping cover other educational expenses—a practice commonly seen in the U.S.

For those of us involved in university management, it is rare to simply request additional funding when facing budget shortfalls. We often must make tough decisions to reduce expenses. UG must practice lean fiscal management in the interest of its students. With the government alleviating the burden of fees, UG needs to be fiscally prudent and strategic in its budget planning. Moving forward, UG should create a budget that supports its mission of nation-building while considering student attrition, enrollment trends, general economic conditions, technological advancements for efficient education delivery, and its planned academic initiatives.

UG has a pivotal role in shaping the future of its students and, by extension, the nation. By exercising lean fiscal management and strategically planning its budget, UG can continue to provide high-quality education that contributes not only to individual student success but also to broader societal goals. This approach requires vigilance, creativity, and collaboration across all levels of the institution. Given the rapid pace of economic growth, UG needs to plan for a vibrant future with all of its stake holders, government, community, industry and NGOs.

UG was established under a PPP government led by Dr. Cheddi Jagan following independence from colonial rule, recognizing the need to foster national identity and develop human resources. The university’s mission was to provide unique educational opportunities tailored to the Caribbean context, aligning with broader economic strategies aimed at empowering a skilled workforce to drive national development and diversify the economy.

President Ali and his government remain committed to the original purpose of UG, ensuring it is accessible to all Guyanese citizens. For Guyana to continue its path of nation-building, UG must be fiscally responsible and improve its resource planning. Most universities operate on annual budgets, and even when facing shortfalls in fees or tuition, they do not have the luxury of turning to their government for additional funding. President Ali and Minister Manickchand clearly recognize the urgent need for UG to receive adequate funding, given the national priorities.

