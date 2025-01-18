Ramnath sets tone for WI ahead of opener

ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup…

(SportsMax) – West Indies Under-19 Women’s captain Samara Ramnath has made her intentions clear ahead of her team’s campaign at the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup, as she sets a bold tone for how they aim to play in Malaysia.

Ramnath’s side, drawn in Group A, are set to open their account on Sunday against defending champions India, with action against Sri Lanka and host Malaysia to follow on January 21 and 23, respectively.

The Caribbean side has so far contested two warm-up games in which they bettered Nepal by nine runs but faced a reality check against New Zealand in a massive 79-run loss.

It is with that in mind that Ramnath has called for her team to be fearless, while also finding ways to improve their game as they seek to surpass their Super-Six accomplishment from the 2023 edition.

“Our team objectives are to play fearless, disciplined cricket and represent our region with pride,” Ramnath declared in an ICC interview.

“We would also like to bring home the trophy to our region and make the people of our respective countries proud. Most importantly, it’s all about growing and improving as individuals as well as finding ways to improve our game as a team,” she added.

The 17-year-old’s comments came during the highly anticipated Captains’ Day, where leaders from the 16 competing teams gathered to celebrate the tournament’s kickoff and reflect on their aspirations for the global showpiece.

The tournament, set to bowl off on Saturday, will see teams from five continents in action, marking a milestone in international women’s cricket. The excitement among the captains was palpable, with many describing the opportunity as a dream come true.

Nur Dania Syuhada, captain of host nation Malaysia, shared her pride in representing her country: “Representing Malaysia at the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup is an unparalleled opportunity for us to showcase our talent on an international stage. The entire cricket family in Malaysia is excited to see young talents represent the country and generate immense national pride,” she said.

India’s Niki Prasad, who takes over from Shafali Verma, outlined her team’s clear goal.

“The objective is very clear—to win this tournament and successfully defend the title which India won in the previous edition,” Prasad noted.

Sri Lanka captain Manudi Nanayakkara noted her team’s recent exposure to international competition

“We have done our homework. Before coming here, we played a few games against Bangladesh U19, which adds muscle to our preparations,” she stated.

Australia’s captain Lucy Hamilton highlighted her team’s efforts to adapt to different environments.

“This year, the girls have competed in two different tri-series in Sri Lanka and Brisbane. This was a great opportunity to develop as a team and prepare us for Malaysia,” Hamilton shared.

New Zealand’s Tash Wakelin emphasized the importance of growth.

“If we can all leave the tournament knowing we gave it our all, gained valuable experience, and strengthened our motivation to play at the highest level, we can feel a strong sense of achievement,” Wakelin said.

Debutant teams like Nigeria, Samoa, and Nepal bring fresh energy to the competition. Nigeria’s captain, Lucky Piety Ebosetale, expressed her pride in representing her country.

“Our ultimate aim is to make our country proud and leave a lasting legacy in the tournament,” Ebosetale declared.

Samoa’s Avetia Fetu Mapu echoed similar sentiments.

“This is a dream come true, not only for me but for every player on our team. Representing Samoa at this level is a huge honour and a responsibility we take seriously,” she beamed.

Nepal’s Puja Mahato reflected on her team’s rigorous preparation.

“We’ve had intense training sessions, worked on our weaknesses, and fine-tuned our game plans. It’s been a wild ride, but we’re ready,” Mahato noted.

