(Director of Culture sworn in as Member of Parliament)

Kaieteur News- Director of Youth in the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport and Pandit Suresh Singh was sworn in as a Member of Parliament (MP) during the 91st Sitting of the National Assembly on Friday.
Singh, a candidate from the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) top-up list, filled the seat of former government MP Dharamkumar Seeraj who is now Guyana’s High Commissioner to India.
The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) confirmed Singh as the new MP on January 17.
According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), Singh is a dedicated volunteer with a long history of service in the party’s youth arm.
Before his role in the ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Singh taught Mathematics at the secondary level for 11 years.
Singh holds a Master of Science Degree in Education (Curriculum, Instruction & Assessment) from Walden University; a Bachelor’s Degree in Education, majoring in Mathematics from the University of Guyana and a Trained Teacher’s Certificate, majoring in Mathematics from the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE).
