(BCB/Dr. Amarnauth Dukhi U15 Inter Club Competition continues today)

Kaieteur Sports- Dr. Amarnauth Dukhi U15 One-Day Cricket Competition continues in Berbice with several matches today.
The match schedule will see Rose Hall Community Center (RHCC) playing Mount Sanai CC at the Rose Hall Community Centre ground.
In another game, Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club (RHTYSC)B and Kennard Memorial will play at the Bush Lot Farm Ground.
The big game for this round will see top teams, Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club (RHTYSC) A and Albion Community Centre clash at the Port Mount Community Centre Ground.
The competition is being played on a one-day 2-innings format, with the first inning being limited to 50 overs.
All matches will begin at 09:00 hrs.
Dr Amarnauth Dukhi, who hails from Corentyne, Berbice is one of Guyana’s most qualified resident Neurosurgeon. He is a philanthropist, an ardent cricket fan and a cricket enthusiast.
He has already contributed tremendously to Sport and community development activities in the County.
(Samuel Whyte)
