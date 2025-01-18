Another $7B for CJIA

– $9.9B for river transport

– $8.2B for sea and river defence

By Renay Sambach

Kaieteur News- Senior Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh on Friday disclosed during his 2025 budget presentation that the Government of Guyana has allocated $7 billion for the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

Kaieteur News recently reported that, beyond the US$150 million (GY$31 billion) spent on the airport’s modernisation, the Irfaan Ali administration allocated an additional GY$3 billion (US$15 million) for further upgrades over the years.

The new funding will finance the construction of a second terminal building at CJIA, designed to meet the demands of increasing international passenger traffic.

Dr. Singh said, “Over the last several years we have seen exponential increase in international passenger traffic. To accommodate this growth in demand we will be investing in the development of a new world class terminal effectively increasing the capacity and efficiency of the CJIA. The new 150,000 square foot terminal building will showcase Guyana’s natural beauty, and will allow for additional duty-free zones, retail opportunities, rental offices and lounges.”

The facility is expected to enhance the airport’s operational efficiency by dedicating separate buildings for arrivals and departures. “The CJIA will then be able to dedicate separate buildings for arrivals and departures, increasing capacity and efficiency,” the finance minister explained.

Hinterland airstrips

Notably, the minister also outlined broader infrastructure plans for 2025, including investments in hinterland airstrips.

In 2025, $2.5 billion has been budgeted to complete and rehabilitate hinterland airstrips, including Apoteri, Aishalton, Chenapou, Jawalla and Sand Creek. Minister Singh outlined that the rehabilitation of Baramita, Paruima, Port Kaituma, and Phillipai airstrips and the Lethem Aerodrome have been completed. He noted too that in 2024 the sum of $2 billion was expended to rehabilitate airstrips in several areas including at Eteringbang and Paruima and advance works on Ekereku Bottom, Kaieteur, Kaikan, Karisparu and Matthew’s Ridge airstrips, to be completed in 2025.

River Transport

In the maritime sector, Singh said in this year’s budget the sum of $9.9 billion has allocated. “Since resuming office, the Government has made significant investments in river transport,” Singh noted pointing to key achievements over the past year, including the commissioning of the MV Ma Lisha in 2023, which now operates along the Parika to North West District route. He also noted the implementation of an online booking system, which has improved access and facilitated forward planning for commuters.

“To augment operational efficiency, we procured a new tug, a hydrographic survey vessel and three new pilot boats to compliment and replace aged assets, and rehabilitated several vessels,” the minister said.

He stated that in 2024 $9.3 billion was spent on river transport infrastructure, which includes the rehabilitation of the MV Barima and MV Kimba, upgrades to the Leguan, Supenaam, and Wakenaam stellings, and the construction of navigational aids in the Demerara River and Mora Passage.

Minister Singh disclosed that the 2025 budget would support additional transformative projects. Among these, he said, is the construction of a new Parika Ferry Stelling and Waterfront Development Project, which he explained will position the facility as a regional hub for transportation and socio-economic activities.

He also stated that the allocation for river transport will also facilitate dredging of the Demerara River to ensure safe passage for larger ships and the removal of wrecks and obstructions from the Essequibo and Demerara rivers.

Moreover, works are also expected to be completed on the MV Makouria, MV Malali, MV Kanawan, and MV Sabanto. Additionally, the government plans to operationalise three new wooden cargo boats to serve the Pomeroon, Berbice, and Northwest channels, while upgrading the Goods Wharf and the Bartica, Kumaka, and Port Kaituma stellings.

Sea and River Defence

Meanwhile, for this year, $8.2 billion has been budgeted to continue strengthening the country’s sea defence infrastructure.

Dr. Singh noted that the government has made significant strides in developing Guyana’s coastal resilience over the past four years.

He outlined key initiatives, including the construction of over 23,900 meters of new sea defence structures along Guyana’s coastline. Additionally, he said, “over 1,200 hectares of mangroves were developed, combining ecological restoration with engineering techniques to deliver effective and sustainable coastal protection.”

In 2024, the government spent $8.2 billion on upgrading and maintaining coastal resilience, with completed works in areas such as Bygeval, Cane Garden, Fairfield, Grove, La Resource, Springlands, Uitvlugt, and the Leguan and Wakenaam Islands.

Dr. Singh revealed that the same amount, $8.2 billion, has been budgeted for 2025 to further enhance these efforts, works will commence in areas such as Belladrum, Bengal, Den Amstel, Onderneeming and Zeelandia.

(Another $7B for CJIA)