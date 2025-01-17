Windies captain Brathwaite stresses bravery, belief ahead of Pakistan Test Series

SportsMax – With the stakes high and the odds challenging, West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite has placed an unyielding focus on self-belief and bravery as key factors for his team to deliver memorable performances in their two-match Test series against Pakistan.

Brathwaite’s tone resonates as the rallying cry for his team heading into today’s opening contest in Multan, as anything short of an efficient execution, particularly from the batsmen, could spell trouble for the Caribbean side in spin-friendly conditions.

Still, Brathwaite expressed confidence in the players’ ability to rise to the occasion, even as they steer down the barrel of Pakistan’s spin-heavy attack.

“I’m fully confident in this team to face any bowlers around the world. It starts with faith. What has been key for the batsmen is just to believe—believe and be brave,” Brathwaite declared during a pre-match press conference.

Brathwaite’s belief in his team’s chances stems from their recent three-day tour match, which assisted in their acclimatization to the conditions as a few batsmen—Alick Athanaze, Amir Jangoo, and Tevin Imlach—got half-centuries. West Indies spinners Kevin Sinclair, Jomel Warrican, and Gudakesh Motie also showed glimpses of the potential damage they can cause of their own.

“Yeah, preparations went well. We were in Islamabad, and the facilities were good—no complaints, and the guys enjoyed it. We are adjusting well; it’s similar conditions (here in Multan), so we’ve acclimatized, and the guys are looking forward to the Test match tomorrow,” Brathwaite said.

With the West Indies languishing at the bottom of the ICC World Test Championship standings on 32 points, the pressure is on for Brathwaite’s side to deliver results, especially with talks of a potential two-tier Test system gaining traction.

Though not entertaining thoughts of the proposed two-tier shift, Brathwaite acknowledged the importance of the series to not only end the current Test Championship cycle on a high but also to make a strong start to the year.

“This series is very important for us. There are two Test matches left in this cycle, and it’s also a new year, so we want to start strong. So that is our focus—to finish this cycle on a high,” he shared.

The captain also sees parallels between their current assignment and the team’s success on its last tour in Bangladesh, where they triumphed in similar conditions.

“We won that series in Bangladesh, so there’s a lot we can take from those experiences. But at the end of the day, that’s history. The main thing, especially for the batters, is to be brave, trust in your plans, believe in them, and execute,” Brathwaite noted.

“Bowling-wise, it never really changes in Test cricket. We have to be disciplined, build pressure with dot balls, and that’s very important here in the Subcontinent, so we look forward to doing that,” he added.

Pakistan’s spinners, including Noman Ali and Sajid Khan, fresh off a dominant performance against England, the West Indies, are well aware of the threat they pose.

However, Brathwaite remained unfazed, reiterating his mantra of bravery and belief. He also revealed that senior paceman Kemar Roach, wicketkeeper/batsman Joshua da Silva, and another seamer, Anderson Phillips, are unavailable for selection in the starting squad.

“We just need to be brave. Whatever we plan to do, do it. Believe in yourself—it’s as simple as that,” the Barbadian ended.

