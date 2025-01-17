Lusignan Golf Club to host Inaugural GBTI Mastercard Golf Classic this Sunday

Kaieteur Sports- The Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) is thrilled to kick off its 2025 tournament calendar with the inaugural GBTI Mastercard Golf Classic on Sunday, January 19. This exciting collaboration with the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) promises a day of exceptional golfing, networking, and financial insights as the action tees off at 8:00 am.

The tournament, open to all golf enthusiasts, will feature an engaging Stableford format played over 18 holes. Players will compete to score points based on their net performance, with highlights including special awards for Nearest to the Flag on Hole #4 and Longest Drive on Hole #5. Prizes will be awarded to the top three players based on net scores.

As part of the event, attendees will have the opportunity to explore GBTI’s Mastercard offerings, including the GBTI Gold Mastercard and the GBTI Executive Business Mastercard. The GBTI GROW team will also be on-site to provide tailored financial solutions for small and medium-sized business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs.

The GBTI Gold Mastercard offers convenient payment options with credit limits ranging from USD 2,000 to USD 10,000, along with 4% cashback on local purchases at supermarkets, restaurants, pharmacies, and more. Meanwhile, the GBTI Executive Business Mastercard caters to business professionals with access to financial mentors, SME education programs, and other exclusive benefits.

Additionally, GBTI’s GROW Programme will be highlighted during the event. This specialized financing initiative supports small and medium-sized businesses by offering flexible loans with competitive interest rates and repayment terms tailored to unique business cycles.

The Lusignan Golf Club and GBTI invite all golfers, business owners, and community members to join this unique event that combines sport, networking, and growth. The GBTI Mastercard Golf Classic is more than a tournament—it’s a celebration of skill, innovation, community connections and opportunities for financial growth.

For more information, contact the Lusignan Golf Club at 220-5660 or visit one of GBTI’s 12 branches across Guyana. Registration closes at 1:00 PM on Saturday, January 18, 2025. Tee-off begins with a shotgun start at 8:00 AM on Sunday, January 19.

