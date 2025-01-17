Guyanese extradited to the USA to face charges in fatal accident

Kaieteur News- Parmanand Singh, a Guyanese citizen, was extradited to the United States (US) on Wednesday to face charges related to a fatal vehicular accident.

The Ministry of Home Affairs confirmed his extradition in a statement released on Thursday.

According to the statement, “Singh waived his right to an extradition hearing and consented to return to the USA to address judicial matters related to a fatal vehicular incident.”

This extradition is one of two cases involving Guyanese citizens being sent to the US to face criminal charges. Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, mentioned this during his end-of-year press conference on Monday. The minister disclosed that two individuals had been arrested for serious criminal matters and were slated for extradition. When asked by reporters if the individuals were Guyanese, Minister Benn confirmed, stating, “Extradition matters are both Guyanese who are living overseas and involved in serious criminal matters.”

In September 2024, the United States government submitted a formal extradition request to the Government of Guyana. In response, Minister Benn requested that Chief Magistrate (ag) Faith Mc Gusty begin the necessary legal proceedings for the extradition.

The release stated that Singh is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol, with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) exceeding the legal limit, leading to intoxication. This impaired driving caused a collision with another vehicle, resulting in the death of the driver. Singh sustained injuries in the crash and was treated at Broward Health Medical Center in Florida.

While receiving medical care, “two blood samples were lawfully taken and analysed for alcohol and/or drug levels. Laboratory tests revealed BAC levels of 0.157 g/dL and 0.158 g/dL, significantly higher than Florida’s legal limit of 0.08 g/dL for operating a motor vehicle,” the ministry said.

Singh’s arrest was carried out under a warrant issued by Magistrate Mc Gusty. The prosecution team representing the United States included Lisa Cave, Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions at the Director of Public Prosecutions Chambers; Treaty Officer at the Ministry of Home Affairs; and Sergeant Stephan Hinds from the Major Crimes Unit, who served as the investigating officer. On January 3, 2025, Singh was formally committed to custody for extradition by Magistrate Mc Gusty. He remained in custody until his extradition was completed on January 15, 2025.

