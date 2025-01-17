Blairmont Estate boiler house roof set for $49M rehabilitation

Kaieteur News- During the reading of bids at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) it was revealed that the Boiler House Roof Structure at Blairmont Estate in Region Five will soon undergo rehabilitation.

The project which is being undertaken by the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) is estimated to cost $49,136,950. At the reading of bids only two companies applied for the contract and they are Great One Investment and AYN Construction & General Services.

