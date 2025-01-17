Latest update January 17th, 2025 6:30 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Blairmont Estate boiler house roof set for $49M rehabilitation

Jan 17, 2025 News

Kaieteur News-   During the reading of bids at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) it was revealed that the Boiler House Roof Structure at Blairmont Estate in Region Five will soon undergo rehabilitation.

The project which is being undertaken by the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) is estimated to cost $49,136,950. At the reading of bids only two companies applied for the contract and they are Great One Investment and AYN Construction & General Services.

 

Blairmont Estate boiler house roof set for $49M rehabilitation

Blairmont Estate boiler house roof set for $49M rehabilitation

 

(Blairmont Estate boiler house roof set for $49M rehabilitation)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | January, 13th, 2025

 

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Windies captain Brathwaite stresses bravery, belief ahead of Pakistan Test Series

Windies captain Brathwaite stresses bravery, belief ahead of Pakistan...

Jan 17, 2025

SportsMax – With the stakes high and the odds challenging, West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite has placed an unyielding focus on self-belief and bravery as key factors for his team to deliver...
Read More
In-form Savory dazzles on second day with classy half-century

In-form Savory dazzles on second day with classy...

Jan 17, 2025

Moo Milk sponsors National U12 Chess tourneys

Moo Milk sponsors National U12 Chess tourneys

Jan 17, 2025

Determinators’ 2-1 win over Pele FC keep them alive as DeJonge needles Potaro

Determinators’ 2-1 win over Pele FC keep them...

Jan 17, 2025

Lusignan Golf Club to host Inaugural GBTI Mastercard Golf Classic this Sunday

Lusignan Golf Club to host Inaugural GBTI...

Jan 17, 2025

GFF Referee department recognizes top performances at Referee Award Ceremony, FIFA badges issued

GFF Referee department recognizes top...

Jan 17, 2025

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]