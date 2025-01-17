Latest update January 17th, 2025 5:33 AM

𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐚 𝐔𝟏𝟓 𝐒𝐪𝐮𝐚𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐔𝟏𝟕 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦

Jan 17, 2025 Sports

Jan 17, 2025 Sports

Kaieteur Sports-  The Demerara Cricket Board (DCB) has announced the DCB U15 squad after intense rounds of competition in the DCB inter-association tournament.

The strong team will battle an East Coast U17 unit to kick start their preparation for the Guyana Cricket Board under15 tourney later this year.

The match is scheduled for Sunday, January 19 at the LBI Cricket Ground. The game will begin at 9:30 hours.

Demerara Under-15 Squad: Brandon Henry (C), Patrice Fraser (V/C), Khush Seegobin, Lomar Seecharran, Nathan Bishop, Reyaz Latif, Makai Dowlin, Shahid Ramzan, Vinesh Kalpoo, Akeem Persaud, Afraz Khan, Joshua Bollers, Joshua Collette and Thierry Davis.

DCB selectors also named six (6) stand by players namely: Jermaine Grovesnor, Somesh Boyer, Sourav Persaud, Joshua Williams and Mickel Johnson.

East Coast Under-17 Team: Arun Gainda (C), Marcel Nandu (V/C), Munesh Outar, Nicholas Simon, Johnathan Vieira, Yannick Newton, Ruel Dindyal, Nicholas Boyer, Satindra Shiwdarsan, Nicholas Rukhdeo, Tyrell King, Antonio Chan, Navindra Isurdeen, Kyle Gibson, Akeem Persaud, Devendra Ramkarran.

This match will serve as an excellent platform for these young players to showcase their talent and sharpen their skills ahead of a very tough assignment.

This encounter is poised to deliver an exciting game as the East Coast U17 team brings experience and talent, while the Demerara U15 squad aims to rise to the challenge.

Cricket fans are invited to witness this display of skill that will be on show by these young men.

The DCB would also like to announce selection for five Select XI players Satindra Shiwdarsan, Jasani Craig, Junia Dindyal, Jagdesh Kalpoo and Iaish Anderson.

