Windies U19 Women suffer heavy 79-run loss to New Zealand in warm-up match

SportsMax – West Indies Under-19 Women endured a crushing 79-run defeat to their New Zealand counterparts in their second warm-up match at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Malaysia yesterday.

With their ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup opener against reigning champions India just days away, the Caribbean side faced a reality check against a disciplined New Zealand unit.

Chasing a challenging target of 152, the West Indies struggled to 72 all out in 18.5 overs. Despite the efforts of Brianna Harricharan (16), Kenika Cassar (13 not out), and Asabi Callender (10), the team failed to build any substantial partnerships.

New Zealand’s bowlers kept the West Indies batters under pressure, with Anika Todd leading the attack, as she claimed 2-3 from her solitary over. Six other bowlers chipped in with a wicket apiece.

Earlier, New Zealand captain Tash Wakelin elected to bat, and her openers Emma McLeod and Kate Irwin seized control with a commanding 89-run opening stand. McLeod retired out after scoring an even 50 off 42 balls, which included four boundaries, while Irwin followed suit with a solid 46 from 41 deliveries, striking five fours.

West Indies bowlers were unable to make a breakthrough as Eve Wolland (22 not out) and Anika Todd (20 not out) carried New Zealand to 151-2. Both players added finishing touches with composed knocks, striking two boundaries each.

After a narrow nine-run win over Nepal in their first warm-up match, New Zealand’s potential highlighted the Caribbean side’s frailties, particularly in building partnerships and maintaining consistency with the ball.

As such, the West Indies camp, led by head coach Robert Samuels and assistant Shane Brooks, will need to regroup quickly, especially with their tournament opener against a formidable Indian side looming on Sunday.

