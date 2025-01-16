(Wiltshire birth anniversary dominoes tourney set for Sunday at Transport)

Latest update January 16th, 2025 2:30 AM
Jan 16, 2025 Sports
Kaieteur Sports- Mark Wiltshire birth anniversary dominoes tournament will be contested on Sunday at Transport Sports Club with a number of top city teams expected to battle for Supremacy.
The free entry tournament will see the top team taking home a trophy, $250,000 and medals. The runner up will receive $100,000 and a trophy, third place $50,000 and a trophy fourth place $20,000.
The MVP in the final will pocket $10,000, while the first female team that register before13:30hrs will be given a hamper and $5,000 and the first male and female player that mark the first 6 with the best average will receive a hamper and $5,000.
Double six time is 14:30hrs. There will also be a private international tournament.
Teams can contact Wiltshire on 659-8672 for registration.
