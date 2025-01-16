Latest update January 16th, 2025 2:30 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Wiltshire birth anniversary dominoes tourney set for Sunday at Transport

Jan 16, 2025 Sports

Wiltshire birth anniversary dominoes tourney set for Sunday at Transport

Mark Wiltshire with the championship trophy.

Kaieteur Sports-  Mark Wiltshire birth anniversary dominoes tournament will be contested on Sunday at Transport Sports Club with a number of top city teams expected to battle for Supremacy.

The free entry tournament will see the top team taking home a trophy, $250,000 and medals. The runner up will receive $100,000 and a trophy, third place $50,000 and a trophy fourth place $20,000.

The MVP in the final will pocket $10,000, while the first female team that register before13:30hrs will be given a hamper and $5,000 and the first male and female player that mark the first 6 with the best average will receive a hamper and $5,000.

Double six time is 14:30hrs. There will also be a private international tournament.

Teams can contact Wiltshire on 659-8672 for registration.

(Wiltshire birth anniversary dominoes tourney set for Sunday at Transport)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | January, 13th, 2025

 

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

St. Joseph High School benefits from GBA Shuttle Time project

St. Joseph High School benefits from GBA Shuttle Time project

Jan 16, 2025

Kaieteur Sports-  The Guyana Badminton Association (GBA) made a timely donation to the students of St. Joseph High School this past week, as the Shuttle Time programme continues across schools...
Read More
CWI launches high-performance initiatives to accelerate player, coaching development

CWI launches high-performance initiatives to...

Jan 16, 2025

Windies U19 Women suffer heavy 79-run loss to New Zealand in warm-up match

Windies U19 Women suffer heavy 79-run loss to New...

Jan 16, 2025

Hundreds from Alimohamed, Sinclair set tone for interesting second game

Hundreds from Alimohamed, Sinclair set tone for...

Jan 16, 2025

Wiltshire birth anniversary dominoes tourney set for Sunday at Transport

Wiltshire birth anniversary dominoes tourney set...

Jan 16, 2025

Rockaway Group of Companies on board with Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

Rockaway Group of Companies on board with Project...

Jan 16, 2025

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]