Some young professionals tun landlord!

Kaieteur News- Here’s how dem boys see this ting wid de young professional housing scheme. Dem boys seh, dis scheme suppose to give young people ah chance to own dem own roof over dem head—no more landlord drama, no more sleeping by yuh aunty in de backroom, and definitely no more excuses why yuh late on de rent. But hear wah happen: some people tek dis ting and tun it into ah big hustle!

Dem boys hear how some young professionals who get house already got house before. So dem boys wan know, how you gon call somebody wid two house a “young professional”? That sound like an old hustle to we!

One man seh he got one house fuh he family and de next house fuh Airbnb. Imagine dat! De taxpayers’ money start de process of building house fuh young professionals and instead of moving in, dem renting out fuh US dollars!

Dem boys seh, is not no small rent some of these people charging, you know. Is not Guyanese dollars. De rent coming in greenbacks! One landlord boasting how he house in de young professional scheme pay fuh he trip to Miami and fuh he Rolex watch. Meanwhile, other young professionals sitting down waiting, hoping and praying fuh get ah call fuh dem own spot.

Wah mek it worse, some ah these houses empty! Where are the owners? Dem boys seh, if de government serious, dem need fuh go house to house and check who living wheh and who renting out.

Dem boys seh de solution simple: tek back dem house from dem who not living in it. Refund dem de money and gi de house to somebody who actually need it. And as fuh de ones renting out de house, dem boys seh mek dem pay tax pon dat rent at 50%!

Dis ting nah fair at all. Imagine yuh applying fuh years and can’t even get a piece ah land but somebody get house in dis scheme and renting it out fuh mek big bucks. Dem boys seh de young professional housing scheme nah suppose to turn into de young professional landlord scheme!

So hear wah, de government need fuh pull up dem socks and put some order in dis ting. Otherwise, dem boys seh, next thing yuh gon hear is people building duplex and triplex in de young professional schemes and renting dem out too. De place gon turn into one big real estate market. Dem boys nah support dat!

Talk half. Leff half.

