Rockaway Group of Companies on board with Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

Kaieteur Sports- Rockaway Group of Companies out of Queens, New York, USA, is the latest company to provide support for this joint initiative between Anil Beharry of Guyana and Kishan Das of the USA. Jameel ‘Hafeez’ Ali, a USA based Guyanese, owner and business magnate was in Guyana recently and he presented one gear bag, two thigh pads, two pairs of batting pads, two pairs of batting gloves, two cricket bats, seven bat rubbers, ten white balls, and one bat cone.

The group of company consists of Royal Express Hall, Roti Shop and VIP Taxi Service, all very popular businesses. Ali mentioned that he is happy to be part of this initiative that he was following for a while.

We take this opportunity to say thank you to the Rockaway Group of Companies and wish them continued success. We also encouraged Guyanese living in the USA and visiting, to support the company. Special thanks to Ali, a very generous person, who continues to give back abundantly to his country of birth. This project is pleased to be part of the development of young cricketers in Guyana. Our aim is to keep young people off the streets and get them actively involved in sports, cricket in particular.

To date, ninety-two young players, male and female, from all three counties of Guyana have benefited directly from cash, seven gear bags, two trophies, four arm guards, thirty-three bats, four boxes, six helmets, thirty-four pairs of cricket shoes, twenty-one pairs of batting pads, twenty-four thigh pads, one bat grip, thirty-seven pairs of batting gloves, one pair of wicketkeeping pads and three pairs of wicketkeeping gloves. Many others benefited indirectly. In addition, two clubs in the Pomeroon area benefited from two used bats. Pomeroon, Leguan and Wakenam Cricket Committees and Cotton Tree Die Hard also received one box of red cricket balls each, Cold Fusion Cricket Club thirteen color uniforms while RHCCCC received six boxes of balls, fifteen white cricket shirts, one pair of junior batting pads, one pair of wicketkeeping gloves, two sets of stumps and bails.

Cricket related items, used or new, are distributed free of cost to young and promising cricketers in Guyana. Skills, discipline and education are important characteristics of the recipients. Talent spotting is being done across the country and club leaders also assist to identify same. Progressive and well managed cricket clubs with a youth programme, will also benefit.

Distribution will continue. Anyone interested to contribute can contact Anil Beharry on 623 6875 or Kishan Das on 1 718 664 0896.

