(Hundreds from Alimohamed, Sinclair set tone for interesting second game)

Jan 16, 2025
Guyana Harpy Eagles 4-Day practice match Game 2…
Kaieteur Sports- Scintillating tons from all-rounders Ronaldo Alimohamed and Junior Sinclair helped set the tone for an exciting final Guyana Harpy Eagles 4-Day practice match which bowled off yesterday at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.
The Day match saw a more aggressive approach by the budding prospects, who continue to press their case for senior national selection ahead of the upcoming Regional 4-Day Championships.
Nial Smith XI posted an imposing 472-7 thanks to a blistering 59-ball 121 from Alimohamed while Sinclair stroked a classy 129, sharing a solid 7th wicket partnership of 179 runs.
Fast-bowling all-rounder Alimohamed smoked 11 sixes and 10 fours as he clobbered the opposition bowling to further solidify his case as one of Guyana’s top utility players.
Sinclair hit 8 fours and 9 sixes as he alongside Adrian Sukwah (56) and Afraz Ali Budhu (66) lent ideal support.
Kemol Savory XI bowling suffered despite Zeynul Ramsammy (3-35), Eagles pacer Isai Thorne (2-42), Thaddeus Lovell (2-73) and spinner Richie Looknauth (2-111) returning wickets.
Trailing by 453, openers Raymond Perez (10*) and Brandon Jaikarran (04*) will need to resume their innings in a positive manner, as their batsmen will have runs to play with as they continue their preparation for the Championships.
