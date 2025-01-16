Basil Persaud elated to represent West Indies at IMC Over-50 World Cup in Sri Lanka

Kaieteur Sports- Dynamic all-rounder and Essequibian Basil Persaud stated that he is elated to be given the opportunity to represent West Indies at the forthcoming International Masters Cricket (IMC) Over-50 World Cup from February 9-23 in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Persaud is among other Guyanese in the 15-man lineup and promised to do his best once finds himself in the starting X1.

In 2023, the 55-year-old Persaud played for West Indies in South Africa churning out few good performances in the 45-over showpiece.

“I [am] really excited to represent West Indies again; I want to help my team lift the trophy on this occasion but we have got to play committed cricket,” the right-arm bowler and right-handed batsman related.

West Indies are set to begin their campaign against South Africa. They are placed in Group B alongside Pakistan, Australia, India, Canada and Wales.

Group A is comprised of the hosts, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, United Arab Emirates, USA and Namibia.

“I think we have a strong group but I am very much confident we going to reach far; I personally training hard because I can anticipate competitive cricket but having said that I am really overwhelmed for the opportunity again to play for West Indies on the International stage,” Persaud commented.

Persaud reflected on the tour of South Africa mentioning that it was very fierce cricket from ball one so preparation is paramount for the assignment.

“Yes, you have to play good cricket from the beginning if you want to be the champion side; like South Africa the cricket was very competitive so I learned a lot and more equipped now to make an impression for West Indies,” the former Essequibo Inter-County player expressed.

Persaud plays local competition cricket for City team Everest and also plies his trade for Richmond Sport Club on the Essequibo Coast (Region 2). He strongly believes that playing the game consistently and competitively helps with his selection and preparations for the Sri Lanka’s trip.

Late last year, he was in Barbados too as Cricket Indies Masters Cricket Association held a tournament as part of their preparations.

West Indies will have former Guyana first-class opener Sudesh Dhaniram as their primary batsman.

Meanwhile, Persaud said that he is expected to do some commentary while on tour. He had done it in South Africa when he was not playing.

“I enjoy doing commentary and again I am looking forward to call the game as well; I did some commentary in South Africa on Youtube and it was amazing so I really predicting another great trip again,” Persaud stated.

Notably, England had won that year’s edition.

The full West Indies squad reads: Zamin Amin-Captain, Julian Boyce, Deonarine Deyal, Sudesh Dhaniram, Rajendra Dilraj, Harry Narain Heeralall, Fareed Hosein, Stephen Howell, Ishwar Maraj, Basil Persaud, Sudeesh Persaud, Terrance Romain, Rajendra Sadeo, Anthony Sahadeo, Surendra Seeraj, Vejai Seonarine, Kamraj Sumair.

