Terrence Ali National Open schedule to fist off this Friday

The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) is set to fist off the Terrence Ali National Open Championship, an event that marks the conclusion of the 2024 boxing season and the commencement of the 2025 season. The championship will commence from Friday, January 17, through to Sunday, January 19, at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue.

Initially scheduled for December of last year, the tournament was unfortunately postponed but is now expected to feature strong participation from top gyms across the country. These include the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Guyana Police Force, Young Achievers, Pace and Power, Forgotten Youth Foundation, Rose Hall, Andrew Lewis Gym, Pocket Rocket, New Amsterdam Academy, Vergenoegen, and Republicans.

Headlining the competition will be world-rated boxers Desmond Amsterdam, Abiola Jackman, and Colin Lewis, among other notable names. The Terrence Ali National Open Championship is recognized as the premier event on Guyana’s local boxing calendar, providing a critical platform for athletes transitioning from amateur to professional ranks.

This year’s tournament holds special significance as it is the first major event under the GBA’s purview since the passing of Terrence Poole, the association’s long-serving technical director, on October 3, 2024. Poole was instrumental in the GDF’s dominance in local boxing and served as their head trainer. His absence is a key storyline heading into the championship, raising questions about whether the GDF can maintain its supremacy without his guidance.

GBA President Steve Ninvalle highlighted the dual importance of the event, stating, “As the most important local event in our discipline, the Terrence Ali National Open Championship has the distinct honour of serving as the conclusion of the 2024 season and the beginning of the 2025 calendar of activities. The championship has historically functioned as a link or conduit between amateur and professional competitions, and its significance has appropriately increased with each iteration, given that it showcases the best of Guyana and provides an insight into our current and near future in the amateur or potential professional ranks.”

Reflecting on the impact of Terrence Poole’s passing, Ninvalle added, “One of the main topics that will be covered and examined during the tournament is whether GDF can continue to dominate. Boxing is a deeply personal sport, where the bond between a coach and their fighters is critical. A coach is not just a strategist but also a mentor, confidante, and source of inspiration. Terrence Poole’s contributions to the GDF’s success were immeasurable, and it will be intriguing to see how the team adapts in his absence.”

Ninvalle also emphasized the role of the coach in a boxer’s career, stating, “Behind every champion or successful pugilist is a dedicated team, with the coach as the central figure who engineers that success. Terrence Poole guided the GDF to the pinnacle of local boxing, and now the spotlight will be on the current champions to carry on his legacy.”

The National Open will commence at 7 p.m. each evening, with weigh-ins scheduled for tomorrow, Thursday, January 16, at the same venue.

