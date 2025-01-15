Decomposed body of man found floating in Demerara River

Kaieteur News- The decomposed body of an unidentified man was found floating in the Demerara River on Tuesday by employees of the Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL).

The man’s body was found at about 07:15h about 20 feet west from the GPL Wharf on Water Street, Kingston, Georgetown.

“On arrival at the scene, the body was seen floating on its back, in the said river, clad in a blue jersey,” police reported.

The body was then fished out of the river. It was examined by police who stated what it was in a bad state of decomposition.

The scene was processed and photographed and the body taken to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Parlour where it awaits identification and a post-mortem examination.

Investigation is ongoing.

