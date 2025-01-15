Latest update January 15th, 2025 3:45 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Decomposed body of man found floating in Demerara River

Jan 15, 2025 News

Decomposed body of man found floating in Demerara River

Decomposed body of man found floating in Demerara River

Kaieteur News-   The decomposed body of an unidentified man was found floating in the Demerara River on Tuesday by employees of the Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL).

The man’s body was found at about 07:15h about 20 feet west from the GPL Wharf on Water Street, Kingston, Georgetown.

“On arrival at the scene, the body was seen floating on its back, in the said river, clad in a blue jersey,” police reported.

The body was then fished out of the river. It was examined by police who stated what it was in a bad state of decomposition.

The scene was processed and photographed and the body taken to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Parlour where it awaits identification and a post-mortem examination.

Investigation is ongoing.

(Decomposed body of man found floating in Demerara River)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | January, 13th, 2025

 

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

National basketball team down to 15 after intense trials

National basketball team down to 15 after intense trials

Jan 15, 2025

Kaieteur Sports-  After two gruelling days of trials at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, the Guyana National Basketball Team has been narrowed down to 15 players, signalling the first step towards a...
Read More
Terrence Ali National Open schedule to fist off this Friday

Terrence Ali National Open schedule to fist off...

Jan 15, 2025

Foreign Link players call for Darts Association to step up

Foreign Link players call for Darts Association...

Jan 15, 2025

Race for GFF Elite League qualification narrows down to final four

Race for GFF Elite League qualification narrows...

Jan 15, 2025

BCB organize practice session for female cricketers to select teams for county duty

BCB organize practice session for female...

Jan 15, 2025

Archery Guyana makes history with Physiotherapist at Nationals

Archery Guyana makes history with Physiotherapist...

Jan 15, 2025

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]