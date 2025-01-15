Latest update January 15th, 2025 3:45 AM
Jan 15, 2025 News
Kaieteur News- The decomposed body of an unidentified man was found floating in the Demerara River on Tuesday by employees of the Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL).
The man’s body was found at about 07:15h about 20 feet west from the GPL Wharf on Water Street, Kingston, Georgetown.
“On arrival at the scene, the body was seen floating on its back, in the said river, clad in a blue jersey,” police reported.
The body was then fished out of the river. It was examined by police who stated what it was in a bad state of decomposition.
The scene was processed and photographed and the body taken to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Parlour where it awaits identification and a post-mortem examination.
Investigation is ongoing.
(Decomposed body of man found floating in Demerara River)
Jan 15, 2025Kaieteur Sports- After two gruelling days of trials at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, the Guyana National Basketball Team has been narrowed down to 15 players, signalling the first step towards a...
Jan 15, 2025
Jan 15, 2025
Jan 15, 2025
Jan 15, 2025
Jan 15, 2025
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News- The following column was published two years ago in response to the same controversy that... more
Sir Ronald Sanders (Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the US and the OAS) By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News–... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]