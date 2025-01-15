BCB organize practice session for female cricketers to select teams for county duty

Kaieteur Sports- The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB), which has control of over soft or hard ball cricket activities in the Ancient County, has commenced preparations for the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) senior female inter county tournaments.

The preparations are for the T20 and 50 overs cricket competitions respectively. These competitions, which is also expected to involve Essequibo and Demerara, is slated to begin on the 29th January 2025.

The BCB in an effort to get themselves in order is inviting all female cricketers to attend a 2-day elite training session at the Rose Hall Community Center ground in East Canje on Wednesday 15th and Thursday 16th January. The sessions are expected to begin from15:00hrs or 3PM.

All female cricketers are urged to attend.

A number of coaches and selectors attached to the BCB are will be in attendance.

(Samuel Whyte)

