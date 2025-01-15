Latest update January 15th, 2025 2:40 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

BCB organize practice session for female cricketers to select teams for county duty

Jan 15, 2025 Sports

Kaieteur Sports-  The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB), which has control of over soft or hard ball cricket activities in the Ancient County, has commenced preparations for the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) senior female inter county tournaments.

The preparations are for the T20 and 50 overs cricket competitions respectively. These competitions, which is also expected to involve Essequibo and Demerara, is slated to begin on the 29th January 2025.

The BCB in an effort to get themselves in order is inviting all female cricketers to attend a 2-day elite training session at the Rose Hall Community Center ground in East Canje on Wednesday 15th and Thursday 16th January. The sessions are expected to begin from15:00hrs or 3PM.

All female cricketers are urged to attend.

A number of coaches and selectors attached to the BCB are will be in attendance.

(Samuel Whyte)

(BCB organize practice session for female cricketers to select teams for county duty)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | January, 10th, 2025

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

National basketball team down to 15 after intense trials

National basketball team down to 15 after intense trials

Jan 15, 2025

Kaieteur Sports-  After two gruelling days of trials at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, the Guyana National Basketball Team has been narrowed down to 15 players, signalling the first step towards a...
Read More
Terrence Ali National Open schedule to fist off this Friday

Terrence Ali National Open schedule to fist off...

Jan 15, 2025

Foreign Link players call for Darts Association to step up

Foreign Link players call for Darts Association...

Jan 15, 2025

Race for GFF Elite League qualification narrows down to final four

Race for GFF Elite League qualification narrows...

Jan 15, 2025

BCB organize practice session for female cricketers to select teams for county duty

BCB organize practice session for female...

Jan 15, 2025

Archery Guyana makes history with Physiotherapist at Nationals

Archery Guyana makes history with Physiotherapist...

Jan 15, 2025

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]