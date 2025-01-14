(Savory, Anderson batting form a good sign for Harpy Eagles, following first practice match )

Latest update January 14th, 2025 3:35 AM
Jan 14, 2025 Sports
-Lovell, Singh, Chulai among top performers heading into game 2
Kaieteur Sports- Senior Guyana Harpy Eagles batsmen Kemol Savory and Kevlon Anderson got their engines going following the end of the first 4-Day practice match, which featured a number of other good individual acts as players get one final shot to fine-tune themselves ahead of the final match which bowls off tomorrow morning at Providence.
The first game was a test of the players attentiveness and form, coming off weeks of encampment coupled with rigorous training which was conducted by virtue of a decently competed XI vs. XI under lights.
With the measuring stick out, selectors should have had a decent look over the past few days with regard to assessing the players approach to Day/Night cricket, with a number of individual performers pushing the envelopes ahead of final squad selection.
Wicket-keeper Savory, a future Guyana captain, led his XI with poise and class, scoring a crucial 89 to get his eyes going with the Eagles playing their first four games at home.
His glove-work also looked crisp as he and Akshaya Persaud, who also scored 89, gave their team an eventual 5-wicket win versus the Tagenarine Chanderpaul XI.
Persaud has been plying his trade across the region in 4-Day cricket for other franchises the past few seasons, but could find himself in the Eagles middle-order this season if selected or chooses to play for his country.
Former Guyana Harpy Eagles skipper Anderson, stroked 69 to get his pre-season form going. The Berbician alongside Savory will be key to Guyana’s batting success this season, as they were during last season’s greatness; especially if coupled with the right pieces around them.
The Eagles will definitely have a new-look team, at least for the first couple rounds with a number key players on international duty including; captain Tevin Imlach, Gudakesh Motie, Kevin Sinclair to name a few.
However, the national youth structure has been good over the past few years and as such, players like dynamic all-rounder Thaddeus Lovell who grabbed five wickets in a brilliant effort.
Another prospect, left-arm spinner Golcharran Chulai had a good game with three wickets alongside Junior Sinclair who had a quartet of victims.
Former national youth batsman Sachin Singh is also another player looking to make his mark as a senior option, scoring a gritty 50 during his innings which kept the Chanderpaul XI afloat.
Even National youth skipper Johnathan Van Lange, hit 40-odd to help keep the selectors busy as, a number of other players could easily come to the party over the next few days of 4-day cricket simulation.
With the second and final match bowling off tomorrow, the players will shift formats to the usual day game with action bowling from 10:00h, giving players one more crucial shot at selection worthy performances.
