Pele FC, Potaro Strikers, Mahaica Determinators advance to semis

-GFF Elite League Season 7 Playoffs continues

Kaieteur Sports- The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) kicked off the 2025 Season 7 Elite League Qualification Playoffs in high gear over the weekend at the Rosignol Community Centre and Uitvlugt Community Centre grounds. Pele Football Club (FC), Potaro Strikers, and Mahaica Determinators FC emerged victorious in the opening matches, setting the stage for an intense competition.

The action kicked off on Saturday with Mahaica Determinators FC cruising to a decisive 4-1 win over Paradise Invaders FC, securing their place in the semi-finals. The Determinators showcased a commanding performance led by standout players Nicholas Daw, Travon Adams, and Julius Hamilton, leaving Paradise Invaders without a chance to progress.

Adams was instrumental in the East Coast team’s success, netting two goals in quick succession during the first half; his first in the 42nd minute and the second just two minutes later in the 44th. Despite a spirited effort from the Invaders, including a 53rd-minute goal by Eric Calendar, the Determinators maintained control. Late goals from Hamilton in the 88th minute and Daw in the 90th sealed the comprehensive victory.

Sunday featured two tightly contested matches, beginning with Pele FC edging past Agricola Red Triangle 1-0. Akon DeSantos delivered the game’s only goal of the match in the 35th minute, while Pele’s resolute defense held firm to secure their spot in the next round.

In the day’s second match, Potaro Strikers overcame home team Uitvlugt Warriors in a thrilling 2-1 encounter. Kevin Reddy broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute, and Daniel Gardener extended the Strikers’ lead in the 84th. While the Warriors managed a late goal, their efforts fell short as they exited the competition.

Semi-Finals promise High-Stakes action

The GFF playoffs continue tomorrow, Wednesday, January 15, 2025, with the semi-finals promising more intense matchups. Pele FC will clash with Mahaica Determinators, while Lake Mainstay FC takes on Potaro Strikers. Fans can expect electrifying performances as the teams vie for a coveted spot in the finals of the GFF Season 7 Elite League.

(Pele FC, Potaro Strikers, Mahaica Determinators advance to semis)