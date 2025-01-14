(Pakistan targets West Indies’ vulnerability with spin-heavy squad for Test series)

Latest update January 14th, 2025 3:35 AM

SportsMax – Pakistan has unveiled a spin-dominant squad for the upcoming two-match home Test series against West Indies, aiming to exploit the visitors’ well-documented struggles against spin bowling.

With the strategic selection, which includes the recall of experienced spinners Sajid Khan and Noman Ali, along with Abrar Ahmed, Pakistan just about signals their intent to leverage spin-friendly conditions in Multan.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the changes to the squad, as key pacers Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Aamer Jamal, and Mir Hamza have been rested as part of workload management.

Pakistan have chosen their squad with a heavy lean towards spinners.   (Pakistan targets West Indies’ vulnerability)

“As part of workload management, the pace quartet… has been rested,” the PCB stated in a media release.

The decision to emphasize spin comes in anticipation of pitch conditions expected to heavily favour slower bowlers, which could spell trouble for the West Indies, who have historical difficulties against quality spin attacks.

Khan, who played a pivotal role in Pakistan’s series win against England earlier in the season, is expected to be at the forefront of the home team’s charge, alongside Noman Ali.

The absence of Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah marks a significant shift from the start of Pakistan’s home season, which began with optimism surrounding their pace depth.

The West Indies will hope to negate the Pakistani spin threat.

Both players were considered the spearheads of Pakistan’s pace attack but have struggled with injuries and form, playing sporadically throughout the season, as they managed only five Tests between them across the home season, and neither featured in Pakistan’s recent all-pace attack in Cape Town against South Africa.

Meanwhile, the squad also sees the exclusion of Saim Ayub, who fractured his ankle during the South Africa series, and Abdullah Shafique, whose prolonged slump in form—including three ducks in as many ODIs—prompted his omission. Imam-ul-Haq and Muhammad Hurraira have been called up to fill the void at the top of the order.

Fast bowler Kashif Ali has earned his maiden call-up, while Mohammad Ali makes a return to the squad. Their inclusion adds depth to the pace department in the absence of senior pacers.

Rohail Nazir has been named as the backup wicketkeeper for Mohammad Rizwan, replacing Haseebullah Khan, who sustained a hand injury in South Africa.

Both Tests against the West Indies will be played in Multan, with the first starting on January 17 and the second on January 25.

Pakistan squad: Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-capt), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Kashif Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Noman Ali, Rohail Nazir (wk), Sajid Khan, Salman Agha

