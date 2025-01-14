GFF/Racing Madrid partnership brings new head coach and two technical experts to Junior Jaguars U17 team

Kaieteur Sports- The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has appointed Marco Bonofiglio as the new Head Coach of the Junior Jaguars U17 Boys Team, a move bolstered by its partnership with Spanish club Racing Madrid. Bonofiglio who has over 25 years of experience as a former professional player and coach, will lead the team as they prepare for the FIFA U17 Boys World Cup qualifiers in Costa Rica from February 7 to 16, 2025.

Bonofiglio has an impressive coaching resume, including stints as head coach for ProStars.

FC and Pickering FC in League 1 Ontario. His recent achievements include mentoring players under Italy’s Serie C system and leading teams to championship victories in multiple tournaments such as the Ontario Provincial Cup. He is known for his tactical expertise and player development capabilities, making him a strategic choice for the Junior Jaguars.

The partnership with Racing Madrid also introduces two other technical experts to the team. Ahjton Roberts, a Strength and Conditioning Coach, brings over a decade of experience working with elite athletes, including National and Olympic-level competitors.

As the founder of the 180° High Performance Program, Roberts specializes in injury prevention and sport-specific conditioning, offering tailored training programs that integrate performance analytics. Additionally, Dr. Steve Gennaro, an expert in sports science and performance analysis, joins the team. Gennaro, who has a Ph.D. in Youth Studies from McGill University, is an experienced educator and coach with a background in player development across North America and Europe. He is also a visiting scholar at the University of Bologna, focusing on soccer coaching research.

Racing Madrid has committed to covering the salaries of these professionals as part of its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the GFF, signed in October 2023. Under the agreement, the GFF will manage the travel and local costs for the technical team during the preparation camp in Guyana and throughout the competition in Costa Rica.

Racing Madrid President Steve Nijjar expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating: “Racing Madrid 1914 FC is excited to support the GFF in the spirit of our MOU. We are encouraged by the efforts we see the GFF making to prepare this team for the FIFA U17 World Cup qualifier, and we recognize the great potential in the players. We feel honored to have the opportunity to contribute to the important work of President Forde and his Council. Our ultimate goal is to create a high-performance, exceedingly professional environment that will expand the capacity of the local coaching staff in the best possible way. We look forward to expanding our ongoing cooperation with the GFF to other areas of football development.”

GFF President Wayne Forde echoed these sentiments, highlighting the significance of the collaboration: “We are delighted to welcome Coach Marco Bonofiglio, Mr. Ahjton Roberts, and Dr. Steve Gennaro to Guyana. Their involvement goes beyond preparing the team for competition; it’s about fostering growth within our coaching framework and leaving a lasting legacy for youth football development in our country. Our local coaching staff has done an incredible job over the past three months preparing the team, and we are confident that this collaboration will bring immense value. The knowledge transfer and relationships formed during this partnership will create a ripple effect, benefiting our football program for years to come.”

He added, “On behalf of the Guyana Football Federation, I extend our heartfelt thanks for the strong and fruitful partnership we have cultivated with Racing Madrid. Your unwavering support and dedication have been instrumental, and we deeply value the collaborative relationship that has grown since our partnership began in October 2023.

We particularly appreciate Racing Madrid’s commitment to assigning a Head Coach and Strength and Conditioning Coach to bolster our U17 Boys FIFA World Cup qualification campaign. Racing Madrid’s decision to cover their salaries, while the GFF manages their travel and local costs, exemplifies the strength of our partnership and our shared vision for football development.”

Meanwhile the GFF’s Technical Director, Bryan Joseph noted, “We look forward to welcoming Coach Marco Bonofiglio, Mr. Ahjton Roberts and Dr. Steve Gennaro as we embark on the final phase of preparation. Their expertise will significantly enhance our team’s chances of advancing and leave a lasting impact on youth football in Guyana.”

With the expertise of Bonofiglio, Roberts, and Gennaro, the Junior Jaguars are well-positioned to excel in the upcoming FIFA qualifiers, while also laying the groundwork for the long-term development of local football talent.

The GFF looks forward to continuing its collaboration with Racing Madrid to further enhance football development initiatives across Guyana.

