Chatargum, Persaud headline Senior National Indoor Barebow Archery Championships

Kaieteur Sports-Ace archers Mahendra Chatargum and Juanita Persaud copped the Gold Medals in the Men/Women categories of the 2024 Senior 2-Day National Indoor Barebow Archery Championships which ended on Sunday at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.

Chatargum copped the Gold Medal in the Men’s Barebow category while Gregory Mckoy grabbed the second spot with Nolan Grey coming in 3rd, after a highly-competitive shootout.

After sharpshooting his way to the final round bracket, Chatargum (6 total set points) shot 16, 22, 25, and 27 from his respective four sets to beat Mckoy (2 total set points) who won one set after shooting 15, 25, 21 and 17.

Persaud dominated the Women’s leg of the Barebow championships to capture Gold. Second and third place respectively, went to Roshini Boodhoo and Melesa Ramnarine.

The eventual champ Persaud, surged through the competitive field of archers on her way to the final round, against another good sniper in Boodhoo.

A confident Persaud (6 total set points) eased her way to the Gold Medal after sets of 24,20, 24 and 26 with Boodhoo (2 total set points) shooting 23, 27,8 and 22; for her silver medal.

With a few other events slated on the 2025 calendar, Archery Guyana will be preparing to host the National Indoor Youth Open on February 8 and 9 at the National Gymnasium.

