Biomedical hubs to reduce dependency on imported medical supplies – Pres. Ali

Kaieteur News- President Irfaan Ali on Sunday said that government is taking significant steps to reduce dependency on imported medical supplies by establishing biomedical hubs in Guyana.

The Head of State highlighted that this initiative is part of the broader Vision 2030 plan aimed at transforming the nation’s healthcare system. Ali was at a the time speaking on facebook live, where he emphasised the ongoing investments in the healthcare sector, including the construction of hospitals and the upgrading of health centers. Ali explained that over $180 billion has been invested in building six regional hospitals and a specialised pediatric and maternal hospital. Additionally, between 2021 and 2023, $12 billion was spent on upgrading regional health centers across the country.

The public healthcare system has made significant strides, offering a wide array of services, including treatments for chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart disease. More than 50 telemedicine sites have been established to ensure equitable access to healthcare across the country. The health system is also advancing with the digitization of medical records and the surveillance of diseases.

The President said that one of the key achievements is the availability of medical supplies. Between 85 and 90 percent of the necessary drugs and medical supplies are now accessible in the health sector, a significant improvement from previous years.

Furthermore, the establishment of biomedical hubs is expected to enhance local production and reduce reliance on imports, ensuring that Guyana’s healthcare system becomes more self-sufficient and resilient. The President concluded by reiterating the government’s commitment to building a healthcare system that delivers equitable access and services to all regions of the country, improving the overall health and well-being of its citizens.

Meanwhile, back in in 2023, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony had said that there has been much interest from local and international private sector bodies to develop a biomedical hub to expand the manufacturing of pharmaceuticals. “Biomedical hubs are for researchers, clinicians, and public health professionals across biomedical disciplines to share research findings, ideas, theories, experimental results, and clinical experience,” Anthony had said. Speaking on the ‘Guyana Dialogue’ recently, Dr. Anthony said this is one of the government’s plans to venture into the manufacturing of vaccines. “We have been in discussion about the possible production of vaccines in Guyana and we have spoken to a number of partners pertaining to this,” the health minister disclosed.

Additionally, the government is exploring the manufacturing of diagnostic kits and other medical devices locally.

Minister Anthony said there has been lots of interest in this area, noting that this is another successful industry that can be developed in Guyana. The government is aiming to position Guyana as a medical hub in the Caribbean region, by implementing technologies and improving the healthcare infrastructure countrywide.

