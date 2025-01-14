($6.4B reportedly spent on renovation, construction of school dormitories–Manickchand says)

Latest update January 14th, 2025 3:35 AM
Jan 14, 2025 News
Kaieteur News- Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand said that some $6,429,713,588 has been spent to renovate and construct school dormitories across the country
The Minister made this disclosure during her end-of-year press conference last Friday. “You are aware that in the construction build out, we have been advertising for the construction, reconstruction and extensive rehabilitation to the dormitories in Guyana. So we have 14 dorms, currently 10 are under serious rehabilitation, sometimes that means taking down the entire dorm and building it back – such as at Paramakatoi (in Region Eight),” the Minister stated.
In executing these types of works, she said they have spent $6.4 billion to rebuild and renovate dorms to the standards developed by a report they commissioned in the Ministry to determine what would be best for children living in the dormitories. “A professional report – done by Deen & Partners – which suggested what the standard should be and we are trying very hard to meet all the major parameters of the requirement and standard setup in those dorms,” she mentioned.
The funds were used on projects in Regions: One, Two, Six, Seven, Eight, Nine and Ten.
Some of the projects include the renovation and extension to the North West Students dorm in Region One which cost $362 million, renovation and extension to Santa Rosa (Moruca) dormitory which cost $256,027,650 and the construction of the new dormitory at Matthews Ridge which include a multi-purpose hall and kitchen for $447,191,100.
Renovation works have been executed at the Aurora Secondary dorm for $119.4 million, while the construction of a multi-purpose hall and kitchen was slated for the Waramadong dorm for $360,249,200. Notably, major rehabilitation works have been ongoing at Paramakatoi dormitory to the cost of $620,135,550.
