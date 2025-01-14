Latest update January 14th, 2025 3:35 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

$6.4B reportedly spent on renovation, construction of school dormitories–Manickchand says

Jan 14, 2025 News

Kaieteur News- Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand said that some $6,429,713,588 has been spent to renovate and construct school dormitories across the country

The Minister made this disclosure during her end-of-year press conference last Friday.  “You are aware that in the construction build out, we have been advertising for the construction, reconstruction and extensive rehabilitation to the dormitories in Guyana. So we have 14 dorms, currently 10 are under serious rehabilitation, sometimes that means taking down the entire dorm and building it back  – such as at Paramakatoi (in Region Eight),” the Minister stated.

$6.4B reportedly spent on renovation, construction of school dormitories--Manickchand says

A section of Paramakatoi Village in Region Eight (Photo courtesy: Paramakatoi Secondary School/ Facebook) (construction of school dormitories)

In executing these types of works, she said they have spent $6.4 billion to rebuild and renovate dorms to the standards developed by a report they commissioned in the Ministry to determine what would be best for children living in the dormitories. “A professional report  – done by Deen & Partners – which suggested what the standard should be and we are trying very hard to meet all the major parameters of the requirement and standard setup in those dorms,” she mentioned.

The funds were used on projects in Regions:  One, Two, Six, Seven, Eight, Nine and Ten.

Some of the projects include the renovation and extension to the North West Students dorm in Region One which cost $362 million, renovation and extension to Santa Rosa (Moruca) dormitory which cost $256,027,650 and the construction of the new dormitory at Matthews Ridge which include a multi-purpose hall and kitchen for $447,191,100.

Renovation works have been executed at the Aurora Secondary dorm for $119.4 million, while the construction of a multi-purpose hall and kitchen was slated for the Waramadong dorm for $360,249,200. Notably, major rehabilitation works have been ongoing at Paramakatoi dormitory to the cost of $620,135,550.

($6.4B reportedly spent on renovation, construction of school dormitories–Manickchand says)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | January, 10th, 2025

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Pakistan targets West Indies’ vulnerability with spin-heavy squad for Test series

Pakistan targets West Indies’ vulnerability with spin-heavy squad...

Jan 14, 2025

SportsMax – Pakistan has unveiled a spin-dominant squad for the upcoming two-match home Test series against West Indies, aiming to exploit the visitors’ well-documented struggles against spin...
Read More
West Indies U-19 Women defeat Nepal by nine runs in first ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup Warm-up match

West Indies U-19 Women defeat Nepal by nine runs...

Jan 14, 2025

Sir Clive Lloyd to Lead Operations at proposed Cricket Academy

Sir Clive Lloyd to Lead Operations at proposed...

Jan 14, 2025

Savory, Anderson batting form a good sign for Harpy Eagles, following first practice match 

Savory, Anderson batting form a good sign for...

Jan 14, 2025

GFF/Racing Madrid partnership brings new head coach and two technical experts to Junior Jaguars U17 team

GFF/Racing Madrid partnership brings new head...

Jan 14, 2025

Chatargum, Persaud headline Senior National Indoor Barebow Archery Championships 

Chatargum, Persaud headline Senior National...

Jan 14, 2025

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]