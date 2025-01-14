49 Venezuelans jailed for murders and robberies in 2024

Kaieteur News- Forty-nine Venezuelan nationals are currently incarcerated in Guyana for various crimes, including murders and robberies, Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, has revealed.

Speaking at his Ministry’s year-in-review press conference on Monday, Benn acknowledged the challenges posed by Venezuelan migrants, stating, “We have indeed a challenging issue in relation to Venezuelan migrants and those who may be forced into certain activities. We had a couple of incarcerations and exploitations, 49 Venezuelan nationals in the prison.”

Minister Benn explained that the majority of crimes committed by the incarcerated Venezuelans in 2024 involved domestic violence, disorderly conduct, murders, and robberies.

In 2023, Minister Benn said that Venezuelan men were the fastest-growing group of foreigners within Guyana’s prison system. He pointed out that alongside the ongoing border controversy, the country faces additional challenges in managing the influx of migrants from Venezuela and other countries.

At that time, Guyana had recorded over 21,000 Venezuelan migrants. Minister Benn expressed concern about the rising number of Venezuelan men in the prison system, suggesting a possible connection to the increasing number of Venezuelan migrants entering the country.

Meanwhile, Minister Benn said that as of 2024 the total number of incarcerated persons stood at 2,032 in Guyana. This figure represents a 4% decrease when compared to 2023. Of those, 157 were repeat offenders, and 69 were women. The minister also pointed out that young people are facing challenges, with about 17 juveniles currently held at the juvenile detention centre. “They weren’t born to be murderers and thieves,” Benn remarked, acknowledging the need for reforms to address youth crime.

To curb these challenges in the prison system, Minister Benn emphasized that the government has been investing heavily in the system and will be focusing on rehabilitating prisoners so that upon their release, they can reintegrate into society and contribute positively, rather than re-offend.

“We want to reduce recidivism in the system… by ensuring that upon leaving the prison, individuals are skilled, trained vocationally, and have the ability to engage in lawful economic activities to support themselves and their families,” he stated.

He further elaborated on the rehabilitation efforts, saying, “The intention is that if you work in a particular activity related to your rehabilitation, you will be paid. Additionally, if you are upskilled vocationally, upon leaving prison, you will be provided with the full kit to start working—either independently or with partners—in lawful activities.”

The Minister pointed to improvements to the prison system aimed at enhancing security and rehabilitative opportunities and referenced the ongoing rehabilitation of the Prison Headquarters at Lusignan, the upcoming completion of Phase Two of the Mazaruni Prison, and the expected completion of the New Amsterdam Prison in 2025.

