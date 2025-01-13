Latest update January 13th, 2025 2:11 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Robb Street Got Side-by-Side Parking Now

Jan 13, 2025 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News- Dem boys seh Robb Street turn one big joke. Is like dem invent a new style ah parking – double parallel parking pon de same side! Imagine you park proper-proper and some next man come and jail yuh car like he in charge ah de road. He come and park alongside you, locking you in and at the same time reducing the width of the road for driving.

Robb Street now is de commercial district and de comedy central. Dem got cars side by side like is Noah ark parking dem two by two. You park fuh go and hustle, come back, and yuh car ketch hostage. Wah mek it worse, de police clampers gone missing like dem tek vacation! Police disappear faster than free lunch pon payday.

One driver seh when he finally manage fuh reverse out, a man come and tell he, “Yuh shoulda signal me, bai. I been plan fuh park behind yuh next.” Wah yuh could tell dem kinda people? Robb Street turn chessboard, and we de pawns in this madness.

De vendors laugh. Dem seh de only ting missing is a conductor collecting parking fare. Dem boys seh if de clamping crew was a lil more active, by now Robb Street mighta been safer than yuh granny garden. But nah, de clamp crew get so quiet, people start wonder if de clamps retire.

And dem poor pedestrians? Dem walking zig-zag like drunk man, dodging de parked cars, de moving cars, and de sidewalk stalls. One man seh he feel like he tekking part in some survival show. Dem boys seh is time fuh somebody tek Robb Street in hand. All dem leaders talking big, but dem still can’t fix a lil street parking. Meanwhile, y’all better carry a picnic basket and a book when yuh parking down Robb Street. Yuh might be stuck there fuh a while.

Talk half. Leff half.

(Robb Street Got Side-by-Side Parking Now)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | January, 10th, 2025

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Kennard Memorial Turf Club releases Race dates for 2025

Kennard Memorial Turf Club releases Race dates for 2025

Jan 13, 2025

Kaieteur Sports – The prestigious Kennard Memorial Turf Club (KMTC) situated at Bush Lot Farm Corentyne Berbice has released its racing dates for the year 2025. The club which is one of the...
Read More
Region Six Education Department Renews Golf Initiative with Guyana Golf Association

Region Six Education Department Renews Golf...

Jan 13, 2025

Savory, Persaud show class ahead of Regional C/ships with fifties

Savory, Persaud show class ahead of Regional...

Jan 12, 2025

Spectators experience and playing standards high on the agenda says Minister Ramson

Spectators experience and playing standards high...

Jan 12, 2025

Archery Guyana’s 2024 Senior Barebow Open Officially Declared Open

Archery Guyana’s 2024 Senior Barebow Open...

Jan 12, 2025

Body of Chinese national who fell from new Demerara River bridge recovered

Body of Chinese national who fell from new...

Jan 11, 2025

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]