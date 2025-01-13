Robb Street Got Side-by-Side Parking Now

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News- Dem boys seh Robb Street turn one big joke. Is like dem invent a new style ah parking – double parallel parking pon de same side! Imagine you park proper-proper and some next man come and jail yuh car like he in charge ah de road. He come and park alongside you, locking you in and at the same time reducing the width of the road for driving.

Robb Street now is de commercial district and de comedy central. Dem got cars side by side like is Noah ark parking dem two by two. You park fuh go and hustle, come back, and yuh car ketch hostage. Wah mek it worse, de police clampers gone missing like dem tek vacation! Police disappear faster than free lunch pon payday.

One driver seh when he finally manage fuh reverse out, a man come and tell he, “Yuh shoulda signal me, bai. I been plan fuh park behind yuh next.” Wah yuh could tell dem kinda people? Robb Street turn chessboard, and we de pawns in this madness.

De vendors laugh. Dem seh de only ting missing is a conductor collecting parking fare. Dem boys seh if de clamping crew was a lil more active, by now Robb Street mighta been safer than yuh granny garden. But nah, de clamp crew get so quiet, people start wonder if de clamps retire.

And dem poor pedestrians? Dem walking zig-zag like drunk man, dodging de parked cars, de moving cars, and de sidewalk stalls. One man seh he feel like he tekking part in some survival show. Dem boys seh is time fuh somebody tek Robb Street in hand. All dem leaders talking big, but dem still can’t fix a lil street parking. Meanwhile, y’all better carry a picnic basket and a book when yuh parking down Robb Street. Yuh might be stuck there fuh a while.

Talk half. Leff half.

(Robb Street Got Side-by-Side Parking Now)