Region Six Education Department Renews Golf Initiative with Guyana Golf Association

Kaieteur Sports – The Region Six Education Department, led by Regional Education Officer Sattish Udit; Deodharie Narine EO 1; Parbati Sookhoo-Surujballi EO 1 and Shenellie Matheson-Jafarally EO 1 along with Head Teachers from all Secondary schools in Region Six reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring that Golf will become a key sport in 2025.

This past week, president of the Guyana Golf Association (GGA) and Nexgen Golf Academy Aleem Hussain, presented dozens of golf clubs and approximately 1,000 golf balls to the various school heads after a brief engagement outlining the benefits of golf for all learners, both academic and economic.

The outreach was well received by all present and the Head Teachers were also given an opportunity to learn the basics of the sport, with the unanimous view that this would be an easy and welcome addition to their school PE program and CSEC examinations.

All of the participants were surprised at the ease with which they were able to pick up the rudimentary aspects of the game and spoke about their plans to implement in their schools as soon as possible. They also were enthusiastic that they were actually leaving with equipment and balls which could Jumpstart the program.

The GGA welcomed the response and pledged it’s support for ongoing provision of additional equipment, balls, tournaments, trophies and training to ensure that the program continues its successful growth.