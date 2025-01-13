Kennard Memorial Turf Club releases Race dates for 2025

Kaieteur Sports – The prestigious Kennard Memorial Turf Club (KMTC) situated at Bush Lot Farm Corentyne Berbice has released its racing dates for the year 2025.

The club which is one of the premiere horse racing entities in Guyana has identified its dates for Phagwah, Emancipation and Boxing Day.

KMTC, like most established clubs in the Country, has annual or traditional racing dates. The KMTC has maintained three of those dates.

The racing entity is led by Matriarch and Honorary President Mrs. Chan Kennard, who has over sixty years of involvement in the sport of horse racing.

The club is upset that racing dates were released and they were not contacted or consulted by anyone. She said that there are rules and regulations, things must be done properly and persons must not be allowed to be tyrants.

Over the years the KMTC has been trying its best to help the less developed horse owners by setting Meets so that they can participate and get some much-needed benefits.

Meanwhile, KMTC has constantly been doing work on the venue including the pavilion, stands and track to keep the complex in excellent shape. (Samuel Whyte)