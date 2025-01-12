Savory, Persaud show class ahead of Regional C/ships with fifties

Guyana Harpy Eagles 4-Day practice match…

Kaieteur Sports – Captain Kemol Savory and Akshaya Persaud stroked identical half-centuries during the 2nd innings of the Savory XI versus Chanderpaul XI 4-Day practice match which continued at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence on Friday and Saturday.

Today’s final day of action in the Day/Night clash is expected to be intense as key players look to fine-tune themselves ahead of the January 29 start to the CWI Regional 4-Day Championships.

The Eagles will play their first quartet of games at Providence, making the next few days of practice which will be crucial to the players and how they acclimatize on home turf, ahead of the competition.

After keeping the Chanderpaul XI to 230 in the first innings of the practice game which bowled off Thursday under lights, Savory led his team with a classy 89 off 92 with 14 fours.

Akshaya Persaud, who could likely play this year for Guyana having opted to represent other franchises in the region, matched his captain with a knock 89 off 99 (16×4 1×6).

Eagles all-rounder Richie Looknauth was the third best scorer with 25, as seamer Joshua Jones bagged 4-55. National youth left-arm spinner Golcharran Chulai staked his claim as a possible prospect for the spin department, with returns of 3-21 as he too had a good outing.

Chanderpaul XI entered the third day with a small lead of 51 having lost a few wickets, leaving the core of Saturday and today’s battle to be contested under lights, ahead of the second practice game this coming week.