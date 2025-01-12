Latest update January 12th, 2025 3:54 AM
Jan 12, 2025 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Kaieteur News- Dem boys seh when yuh see wrong, yuh supposed to call it out. But some people like they tekkin’ lessons in ducking. De PPP/C government ducking the question of why dem not standing up to apartheid Israel, like how Forbes Burnham did back in the day. Yes, Burnham wasn’t no saint, but at least he had the backbone to tell South Africa, “No business wid you!” Now dem boys seh, if we coulda stand up to South Africa, why we can’t stand up to Israel?
Jimmy Carter did accuse Israel of practising apartheid against the Palestinians. And now dem committing genocide.
Dem boys seh, it look like the PPP/C waiting on de whole world to do something before dem move. But who tell yuh yuh can’t lead by example? Burnham ain’t wait fuh nobody. He went ahead and ban dealings wid apartheid South Africa. Even when he tie he own shoelaces in contradictions, at least he had a stand. But today, we got a government running on auto-pilot, looking fuh precedent fuh every little thing, instead of acting on principle.
Dem boys seh, is not just government who got to act, yuh know. Is we, the people, who got to show dem how it is done. People all over de world boycotting goods from Israel, and dem boys seh is time Guyanese join de movement. Every dollar we spend on apartheid goods is a dollar we giving to fund genocide.
Dem boys seh, if yuh vex every time yuh hear how many Palestinians get bombed or bulldozed, then do something. Stop buying Israeli goods. Start asking yuh government why dem fraid to tek a stand. Burnham seh boycott apartheid, and dem boys seh is de least we could do now. Guyana boycott goods from South Africa back then. Why we can’t boycott de produce of apartheid today?
Dem boys seh, Guyanese like to seh we got a conscience. Well, now is de time to prove it. Stand up fuh Palestine! Boycott apartheid goods. Show de world that Guyana still got backbone, even if de government spine missing in action.
Talk half. Leff half
(Boycott apartheid goods!)
