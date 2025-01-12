Latest update January 12th, 2025 3:54 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Boycott apartheid goods!

Jan 12, 2025 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News- Dem boys seh when yuh see wrong, yuh supposed to call it out. But some people like they tekkin’ lessons in ducking. De PPP/C government ducking the question of why dem not standing up to apartheid Israel, like how Forbes Burnham did back in the day. Yes, Burnham wasn’t no saint, but at least he had the backbone to tell South Africa, “No business wid you!” Now dem boys seh, if we coulda stand up to South Africa, why we can’t stand up to Israel?

Jimmy Carter did accuse Israel of practising apartheid against the Palestinians. And now dem committing genocide.

Dem boys seh, it look like the PPP/C waiting on de whole world to do something before dem move. But who tell yuh yuh can’t lead by example? Burnham ain’t wait fuh nobody. He went ahead and ban dealings wid apartheid South Africa. Even when he tie he own shoelaces in contradictions, at least he had a stand. But today, we got a government running on auto-pilot, looking fuh precedent fuh every little thing, instead of acting on principle.

Dem boys seh, is not just government who got to act, yuh know. Is we, the people, who got to show dem how it is done. People all over de world boycotting goods from Israel, and dem boys seh is time Guyanese join de movement. Every dollar we spend on apartheid goods is a dollar we giving to fund genocide.

Dem boys seh, if yuh vex every time yuh hear how many Palestinians get bombed or bulldozed, then do something. Stop buying Israeli goods. Start asking yuh government why dem fraid to tek a stand. Burnham seh boycott apartheid, and dem boys seh is de least we could do now. Guyana boycott goods from South Africa back then. Why we can’t boycott de produce of apartheid today?

Dem boys seh, Guyanese like to seh we got a conscience. Well, now is de time to prove it. Stand up fuh Palestine! Boycott apartheid goods. Show de world that Guyana still got backbone, even if de government spine missing in action.

Talk half. Leff half

(Boycott apartheid goods!)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | January, 10th, 2025

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Savory, Persaud show class ahead of Regional C/ships with fifties

Savory, Persaud show class ahead of Regional C/ships with fifties

Jan 12, 2025

Guyana Harpy Eagles 4-Day practice match… Kaieteur Sports – Captain Kemol Savory and Akshaya Persaud stroked identical half-centuries during the 2nd innings of the Savory XI versus...
Read More
Spectators experience and playing standards high on the agenda says Minister Ramson

Spectators experience and playing standards high...

Jan 12, 2025

Archery Guyana’s 2024 Senior Barebow Open Officially Declared Open

Archery Guyana’s 2024 Senior Barebow Open...

Jan 12, 2025

Body of Chinese national who fell from new Demerara River bridge recovered

Body of Chinese national who fell from new...

Jan 11, 2025

Athanaze posts 98 as Windies start positively in tour match against Pakistan Shaheens

Athanaze posts 98 as Windies start positively in...

Jan 11, 2025

Youngsters seize opportunity, rubbing shoulders with Golden Jags star Omar Glasgow

Youngsters seize opportunity, rubbing shoulders...

Jan 11, 2025

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]