Archery Guyana’s 2024 Senior Barebow Open Officially Declared Open

Kaieteur Sports – Archery Guyana proudly kicked off the highly anticipated 2024 Senior Barebow Open on Saturday, January 11, 2025, at the National Gymnasium. The event was officially declared open by President Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon, who delivered inspiring opening remarks to the assembled athletes, officials, coaches, club representatives, sponsors, media and spectators.

In her address, President Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon celebrated the unwavering dedication of Guyana’s archery community, stating, “Today we celebrate the skill, focus, and sportsmanship that define archery. This event highlights the growth of barebow archery in Guyana and the dedication of our athletes who continue to elevate the sport. Whether they achieve victory or face challenges, their journey defines success.”

President Persaud-McKinnon also expressed gratitude to the Honourable Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sport, Charles Ramson; Director of Sport, Mr. Steve Ninvalle; the National Sports Commission; President Godfrey Munroe and the Executive Committee of the Guyana Olympic Association; Mr. Samuel Arjoon of Guyana Beverages Inc., Oasis Water and members of the media for their invaluable support.

Following her remarks, Director of Shooting Mr. Ryan McKinnon introduced the officials, including Chairman of Judges Robert Singh, Judges Afzal Karim and Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon, and the Results Team, led by Chair of the Technical Committee, Mr. Saeed Karim, along with Anopa Ramdial and Idrees Shakeem.

The competition commenced with an official equipment inspection, followed by 20 minutes of practice. Athletes then proceeded to the ranking rounds, consisting of 20 ends of three arrows each, totaling 60 arrows.

For the first time, Archery Guyana is utilising the globally recognised IANSEO software for live scoring. This technology ensures immediate updates of results, offering real-time insights for athletes, coaches, and fans alike. Participants and spectators can access the live scores through the following link:

https://ianseo.net/Details.php?toId=20798

This system guarantees transparency and efficiency, keeping everyone connected to the unfolding action. Tomorrow’s finals will also utilise the IANSEO software, allowing scores to be shared instantaneously, creating a dynamic and engaging experience for all of Guyana and abroad.

Athletes across Guyana demonstrated exceptional skill and composure in the ranking rounds.

The finals, scheduled for today, Sunday 12th January, 2025, promise thrilling performances as archers vie for top honours.

Archery Guyana invites the public to support and celebrate the growth of this incredible sport by attending the finals or following the live updates.