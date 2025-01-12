Spectators experience and playing standards high on the agenda says Minister Ramson

Kaieteur Sports – Minister of Sports, Charles Ramson Jr., along with a team of officials from the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, hosted the 2024 year-end press conference yesterday at the newly renovated Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH). During the event, Minister Ramson discussed the ministry’s performance and achievements over the past year, emphasising plans to elevate the sports sector to unprecedented heights.

Reflecting on the remarkable accomplishments of 2024, Minister Ramson highlighted that the sports sector has experienced unprecedented success over the past four years, with 2024 standing out as the most accomplished year in the nation’s history. Guyana secured an impressive 537 medals in international and regional tournaments, marking a staggering 296% increase from the previous year.

Minister Ramson remarked, “This in itself shows that our investments are working; it also shows that our country is moving in the right direction. Our partnerships and collaborations forged over the past couple of years have transformed every sport. Small initiatives have created tremendous benefits, not just for athletes but also for spectators who come out to witness these competitions.”

The country’s participation in 108 international and regional tournaments in 2024; a 100 percent increase from the previous year reinforced this success. Over 800 athletes were provided opportunities to compete overseas, further demonstrating the ministry’s commitment to fostering talent and development. Locally, the number of international tournaments hosted rose from 15 in 2023 to 29 in 2024.

Notable events included the return of the Caribbean Elite Cycling Championship to Guyana after 23 years, the successful hosting of the CAC Bodybuilding and Fitness Championship, the Caribbean Squash Championship both of which saw Guyana achieving championship status and the hosting of the CPL semifinals and finals for the first time in the tournament’s history. Additionally, the Global Super League’s launch attracted significant international attention.

Acknowledging the longstanding issue of inadequate sports facilities, Minister Ramson reiterated the ministry’s commitment to addressing this challenge through substantial investments. “Infrastructure and facilities have been the vehicle for transforming the local sports sector,” he stated. “We recognized the significant deficit in sports facilities, and that’s why we prioritized the construction of five new stadiums. Spectator experience and playing standards must always be our top goals.”

The ministry also invested in 246 community centre grounds, with some facilities receiving cash grants of one million dollars each for rehabilitation works. This effort underscores the administration’s dedication to grassroots sports development. Minister Ramson provided updates on the ongoing construction of the five new stadiums, noting that most projects are expected to be completed by May/June 2025, with the Palmyra facility facing slight delays due to logistical challenges. “This year will be a ribbon-cutting year for all of us,” he remarked. “These projects represent a significant undertaking by the ministry and government, and their completion will benefit everyone.”

In another major development, a stipend programme for athletes and national players has been introduced, with 40 athletes already benefiting. Additionally, the ministry amended two key pieces of sports legislation, positively impacting horseracing and updating the Cricket World Cup Act.

Minister Ramson concluded by emphasising the importance of infrastructural and technological investments in achieving the country’s full potential in sports. The administration remains resolute in its commitment to realising this vision.