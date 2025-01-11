Latest update January 11th, 2025 4:10 AM

Pensioner dies at CJIA while waiting to board flight to New York

Jan 11, 2025 News

Kaieteur News- A 72-year-old woman died at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) while preparing to board a flight to New York, USA, Airport officials said on Friday.

In press statement, CJIA identified the woman as Alwayne Barratt and related that she was scheduled to board an American Airlines flight.

“According to her family, Ms. Barratt was discharged from Balwant Singh Hospital the previous day and was travelling with her son to seek further medical treatment in the United States (US),” CJIA stated.

Barratt was ill with diabetes, hypertension and pneumonia.

“While waiting to board, Ms. Barratt appeared unwell,” CJIA said before adding that an airline personnel directed her to Port Health for a medical clearance.

On arrival there, they could not find a pulse.

An ambulance was called and Barratt was transported to the Diamond Diagnostic Center where doctors pronounced her dead.

